6 Health Benefits Of Eating A Plant-based Diet

As there is a rising awareness about animal cruelty and to stop killing them to consume their meat, more and more people are shifting to a plant-based diet because it has several health benefits and also going green will keep your heart healthy.

Though the plant-based diet still remains unfamiliar with a vast majority of people across the globe due to issues of access and availability, celebrities have been endorsing the vegan diet or plant-based diet and have promised to cut meat and dairy products from their meals.

What Is A Plant-based Diet?

The diet comprises plant sources like fruits, whole grains, and vegetables. It fully omits meat and dairy products as it mainly focuses on the vegan sources.

Why Is A Plant-based Diet Becoming Popular?

Studies have shown that having plant-based foods will significantly lower the risks of cancer because of the diet being rich in fruits and vegetables and the consumption of red meat is lower.

Let's read on to know the health benefits of eating a plant-based diet.

1. Improves Your Mood

Studies say that having a diet packed with fresh produce increases your happiness levels. Eating broccoli and berries is good for your physical health and mental well-being too. A plant-based diet provides the necessary antioxidants that ward off inflammation. It also has phytochemicals that help to regulate chemicals in the brain that control your mood.

2. Aids In Weight Loss

This diet just has fresh produce, legumes, and grains and just having these will help you shed off that extra weight easily. Vegetarians on an average consume fewer calories when compared to meat-eaters, which helps them maintain a healthy weight. Plant-based foods allow you to feel fuller on fewer calories without adding plant-based oils and olive oil. Have foods which are rich in fibre like beans, fresh vegetables, and legumes.

3. Prevents Chronic Diseases

A diet which consists of fruits and vegetables can help prevent chronic diseases. Many studies have linked this diet to protection from diabetes and cancer because this diet is naturally low in saturated fat, low in sugar, and high in fibre than the processed and animal foods. That's the reason why having this diet can help you to improve blood sugar, lower blood pressure, and lose weight.

4. Protects The Heart

Keep your heart healthy with a helping of fruits, whole grains, and vegetables. And eating these foods will help lower your blood pressure. Studies have shown that going on a vegan diet can reduce the risk of heart diseases by up to one-third.

5. Promotes Longevity And Energy

Studies say that those who follow a plant-based diet may live longer years and the risk of death is lowered. This could be the reason of a high dietary intake of polyphenols which are found in fresh produce which is associated with longevity.

6. Lowers Blood Pressure

Hypertension is also known as high blood pressure which can be lowered by incorporating a plant-based diet. Research shows that a diet which is rich in vegetables and fruits can actually work to significantly lower blood pressure. People who suffer from high blood pressure have an increased risk of having a stroke or developing heart disease.

How Many Fruits And Vegetables To Eat Per Day For A Healthy Heart?

One must eat about 8 or more servings of fruits and vegetables per day to reduce the risk of a heart attack and stroke by 30 per cent. Consume a lot of colourful foods which are loaded with a variety of nutrients and antioxidants.

Healthy Tips To Start A Vegan Diet:

Give yourself time to adapt to the vegan foods because as you cut yourself off from a meat-based diet, you are bound to feel intense cravings initially.

Try and find like-minded people who are also looking to change their diet.

Don't listen to what others are saying; follow the disciplinary lifestyle you have chosen.

Start by eliminating the meat proteins and slowly start replacing them with plant-based proteins like nuts, tofu, pulses, quinoa, etc.

Balance your diet by focusing on fruits and vegetables and always opt for a balanced meal.

For calcium food sources have mustard green, kale, and figs. Focus on other food sources like omega 3 fatty acids from seeds, iron, and vitamins, especially vitamin B12 that promotes a healthy brain function.

