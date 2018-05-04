These Are The Workouts You Should Avoid On A Keto Diet

What makes a keto diet very appealing to a lot of people is that they can lose fat without working out. But, people who can't start their day without doing sprints, burpees and weight lifting might find it difficult to go on a low-carb diet like the keto diet. In this article, you will learn what workouts you should avoid on a keto diet.

The main objective of the keto diet is to get the body to start relying on fat for energy. In general, a human body is fuelled by glucose, which is obtained from carbohydrate-rich foods like bread, cereal, pasta, rice, etc. But, when the body is deprived of carbohydrate foods, it finds other ways to make energy, this process is called ketogenesis.

During ketogenesis, the body turns to fat for energy and the liver helps to break it down into ketones, making it an usable energy source. When the body is deprived of glucose, either by fasting or by going on a low-carb diet, your body enters the metabolic state called ketosis.

To achieve ketosis, you have to limit your carbohydrate intake to less than 50 grams per day. While on a ketogenic diet, your food intake would be around 5 to 10 percent carbohydrates, 15 percent protein and 75 to 80 percent fat. The ketogenic diet mostly includes foods like eggs, cheese, small amounts of nuts and avocados, leafy-green vegetables like spinach and lettuce.

While you are on a ketogenic diet, you are allowed to eat as much fat as you want like butter, olive oil, meats, and cheese until you feel full.

Types Of Ketogenic Diet

Each ketogenic diet type depends on carbohydrate intake.

Standard ketogenic diet includes 20-50 grams of net carbs per day.

Targeted ketogenic diet includes 20-50 grams or less of net carbs taken 30 minutes to 1 hour before exercise. This is best for athletes with high-intensity workouts.

Cyclical ketogenic diet includes eating low-carb keto diet for several days, than eating high-carb for a couple of days.

Workouts To Avoid On A Keto Diet

It was found that high-intensity workouts and the keto diet can't go hand in hand, according to a recent study conducted by Saint Louis University researchers. As the result of the study was people who followed a ketogenic diet didn't perform their exercises well.

The energy metabolism system that's affected is anaerobic, this means that doing exercises like box jumping, sprint intervals or any high-intensity workouts will be affected when you're following the keto diet.

Low-carb diets like ketogenic diet reduce exercise performance in activities that are heavily dependent on anaerobic energy systems.

These are some of the workouts to avoid on a keto diet:

High-intensity interval training.

Cross-fit.

Sprinting.

Rowing.

Jumping rope.

Heavy weightlifting.

Workouts To Do On A Keto Diet

If at all, you want to workout, you could try doing low-intensity workouts. These include the following:

Yoga.

Cycling.

StairMaster/stairmill.

Walking.

Health Benefits Of Exercise In Ketosis

1. Being on a ketogenic diet might also help prevent fatigue during longer periods of aerobic exercise.

2. Ketosis has been shown to aid in maintaining blood glucose during exercise in obese individuals.

3. Ketogenic dieters are leaner and faster because they hold less water weight.

4. Your liver and muscles can store enough glycogen to sustain 90-120 minutes of intense exercises.

5. Exercise helps you stay in a ketogenic state, which means you're able to increase your carbohydrate intake slightly.

