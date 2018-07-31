Natural Vitamin Detox Water For A Flat Belly

There is a lot of hype about the benefits of detox water and there is a reason as to why it's called detox water. Detox water helps in detoxification by getting rid of the toxins, this further aids in weight loss and improves your energy levels. In this article, we will be writing about a vitamin detox water for a flat tummy - strawberry grapefruit detox water.

What Is Detox Water And What Does It Do?

Detox water is infused water with flavours of fresh fruits, vegetables or herbs.

It can be made at home in few minutes in different ways by using a combination of fruits, vegetables and herbs of your choice. Detox water doesn't involve juicing or blending as it's made by infusing flavour and contains very few calories.

Detox water has numerous health benefits which include the following:

1. Aids in weight loss.

2. Removes toxins

3. Promotes digestive health

4. Balances the pH levels of the body

5. Improves mood

6. De-tans your skin

7. Boosts immune function

8. Increases energy levels

How Does Detox Water Aid In Weight Loss?

Detox water works mainly by eliminating the toxins from the body and as a result, losing weight becomes easier. It encourages the liver to get rid of toxins, delivers healthy nutrients to the body, etc.

Research has shown that consuming infused water improves your metabolism, suppresses your appetite, and releases bad fat from the body. Furthermore, drinking water increases the level of calories you burn by as high as 30 per cent within 10 minutes of drinking.

Strawberry And Grapefruit Detox Water For Flat Belly

This detox drink is a vibrant recipe that is perfect for losing weight. It has ingredients like strawberry, grapefruit, cucumber and of course water. Let's take a closer look at the ingredients.

1. Strawberries

Strawberries have high fibre content that aids in suppressing your appetite and regulating your blood sugar levels. Strawberries also contain anthocyanins and ellagic acid which aid in weight loss in two ways.

Anthocyanins increase the body's production of the hormone called adiponectin, which suppresses your appetite and stimulates your metabolism.

Chronic inflammation is responsible for blocking the hormones that keep you lean. Strawberry is an anti-inflammatory food that aids in restoring normal function to weight-reducing hormones.

2. Grapefruit

This is a healthy fruit and an excellent source of vitamin C and vitamin E. These vitamins reduce the damage of the cells and improve blood circulation. Grapefruit juice is considered the best fat-burning juice.

3. Cucumbers

Cucumbers are diuretic in nature and high in water content too. These properties make them great for flushing out toxins and keep you hydrated during your weight loss process. Staying hydrated signals your brain that you are full and prevents you from overeating.

How To Make Strawberry Grapefruit Detox Water

Ingredients:

2 litres of water

3-5 sliced strawberries

1 slice of cucumber

1 grapefruit sliced

Method:



Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher.

Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Your detox water is ready.

Share this article!

ALSO READ: Is Soy Good For Health?