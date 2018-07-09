Muesli Or Oats: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

What do you have for breakfast? Is it oats or muesli? Muesli and oats both are considered as healthy breakfast items, but do you know their nutritional benefits and which one is good for you? In this article, we will be revealing which is better, oats or muesli?

When muesli was first introduced to the world, it was typically a dry cereal made from toasted whole oats, fruits, nuts and wheat flakes.

But now, you will find numerous versions of this muesli which includes fresh muesli, gluten-free muesli, toasted or untoasted muesli. On the other hand, oats are made from the ground or rolled seeds of oats grass.

What Are The Nutritional Benefits Of Muesli?

1. Muesli has lesser amounts of sugar and calories.

2. Muesli is rich in fibre and whole grains which helps in regulating the digestive system and also aids in weight control.

3. The addition of nuts in it provides an excellent source of antioxidants, protein and omega 3 fatty acids.

4. Milk that accompanies muesli adds a source of protein as well.

What Makes Muesli Unhealthy?

Yes, there is muesli available which is categorized as unhealthy specially which is laden with extra sugar, carbohydrates and fats, and unnecessary calories. And when the packaging and slogans scream of greater health that muesli delivers, you believe it to be healthy.

Though muesli contains oats, nuts and dried fruits which increase its protein content and antioxidants, these ingredients are toasted in oil making them high in transfat and contain loads of sugar.

Below are the factors that can make muesli healthy:

The ingredients should be untoasted.

It should be a mixture of healthy fats.

Low in glycemic index.

Low in saturated fat.

Limited dry fruits (which are too high in sugar).

What Is The Difference Between Muesli And Granola?

Muesli and granola are two oat-based cereals that are actually different. Both are full of protein, carbohydrates and fats. The main difference between the two is that muesli isn't baked and granola is baked.

This means that granola has natural sweeteners like honey and oils that help the oats to stick together in clusters. And muesli is a loose mixture that is had with milk or any other dairy alternative.

Muesli was first developed by a Swiss physician which was originally made up by combining raw, rolled oats with equal amounts of almonds, a bit of lemon juice, some condensed milk and freshly grated apple.

And the current muesli that we consume today is made up of raw oats, dried fruits, nuts and seeds and had with milk.

Granola contains nuts, seeds, oats and dried fruit. It can also be made from barley, rye or any other suitable grain. Granola is tossed with canola oil, butter or some fat, sweetened with honey and baked to form clusters. It is often served with yogurt or milk.

Muesli Or Granola Or Oats For Weight Loss?

The bottomline for weight loss is counting calories and watching your portions. Just ½ a bowl of muesli has from 144 to 250 calories, depending on the brand and the mix of ingredients. If milk or orange juice is added to it, you will add another 100 or 112 calories, respectively.

1 bowl of muesli contains 289 calories, 8 grams of protein, 4 grams of fat, 1 gram of saturated fat, 2 grams of monounsaturated fat, 1 gram of polyunsaturated fat, 66 grams of carbohydrates, 26 grams of sugar and 6 grams of fibre.

Muesli has important vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B6, niacin, vitamin E, riboflavin, thiamine, folate, vitamin B12, iron, magnesium, pantothenic acid, potassium, phosphorous, copper, selenium, manganese and zinc.

Oats has a well-balanced nutritional composition. 30 grams of oats has 117 calories, 66 per cent carbohydrates, 17 per cent protein, 11 per cent fibre and 7 per cent fat. They are low in calories and fat, which makes it a perfect weight loss food.

Muesli Recipe For Weight Loss

In a bowl, combine oats, wheat bran, cranberries, apricots, and almonds.

Add honey, yogurt and milk. Mix it well.

Cover the bowl with a plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1-2 hours until it's chilled.

