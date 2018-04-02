This Is What Happens If You Eat Oats Every Day

People who are trying to lose weight often have oatmeal as a part of their breakfast. But, in general, nutritionists and doctors have not stopped recommending oatmeal in the morning for breakfast. In this article, we will be writing on what happens if you eat oats every day.

Oatmeal is a whole grain food that provides you with 13 grams of protein in one small half-cup serving. Oatmeal also provides you with almost 100 percent of your recommended daily intake of manganese.

Oatmeal contains many antioxidants such as vitamin E, selenium, phenolic acids and phytic acid. Other nutrients provided by a daily helping of oatmeal include vitamin B1, copper, biotin, magnesium, molybdenum, and phosphorus among many other phytonutrients.

Oats are high in soluble fibre which help in lowering cholesterol levels. These soluble fibres help reduce glucose absorption. Oatmeal also contains beta-glucan, which is a lipid-lowering agent.

Oats are packed with protein, full of fibre and low on fat, they are designed to boost your energy levels and help you lead a healthy lifestyle.

Read on to know what happens if you eat oats every day.

1. Your Muscles Will Have More Protein

One serving, which is about 8 tablespoons of oatmeal, provides your body 15 percent of the recommended daily amount of protein. Oatmeal also contains vitamin E, antioxidants, and glutamine, which help to regenerate the muscle fibres faster. One cup of dry oatmeal has 3.4 mg of iron and 0.9 mg of vitamin B3. Iron helps in transporting oxygen into the bloodstream and into the muscles. The presence of B-vitamins help to convert carbohydrates into energy.

2. High Levels Of Antioxidants

Oats contain high amounts of antioxidants which help in reducing itching, inflammation, and blood pressure. They also contain beta-glucan, which lowers blood sugar levels. And their effect is enhanced with the presence of vitamin C. That is why, many people combine orange juice with oatmeal during breakfast.

3. You Will Be Full Of Energy

Oatmeal is high in carbohydrates and protein that provide energy to the body. Consuming a low glycaemic meal, like oatmeal, three hours before running or exercising gives you better endurance than a high glycaemic meal. Oatmeal tends to cause a slow rise in glycaemic levels, which is ideal for increasing the burning of fat during exercise. The complex carbohydrates are slow in digesting and this gives your muscles the energy it needs throughout the day.

4. You Will Lose Weight

Daily consumption of oatmeal helps improve metabolism, and accelerates weight loss. Having a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast will allow you to refrain from excess calorie intake during mid-day. The complex carbohydrates contained in it, allow you to regulate appetite and anxiety and maintain stable blood sugar levels. The nutrients present in oats will not only accelerate your metabolism, but also will prevent the accumulation of fat and toxins in the body.

5. Cholesterol Will Decrease

Oats contain a fibre called beta-glucan, which aids in reducing cholesterol in the body. Due to the presence of linoleic acid and soluble fibre in the oatmeal, it helps in lowering the level of triglycerides and bad cholesterol in the blood. These nutrients clean the remains of fat from the walls of the arteries and prevents arteries blockage. This protects your body from the development of serious diseases such as atherosclerosis, heart attack, and stroke.

6.Will Lower Heart Disease

Oats contain a good amount of healthy fats and support the heart cells and the circulatory system. This is due to the antioxidants present in oatmeal that prevent damage to the walls of the blood vessels by free radicals. Oats contain soluble fibre that have been linked to a good heart health. It also contains both calcium and potassium, which are known to reduce blood pressure.

7. Get Rid Of Digestive Problems

Health experts recommend eating fibre on a daily basis anywhere between 25 to 35 grams since this is ideal for proper digestion. A small portion of oats contains 1/5th of the recommended daily fibre intake and that's why oatmeal is perfect for your body. That's because the fibres will help you maintain the proper functioning of your intestines and, thus, prevent you from improper digestion.

8. You Will Get Better Skin

Oatmeal is fantastic for the treatment of inflammatory conditions, like eczema, and also promotes healthy skin. The unique properties of oatmeal stem from the presence of a wide variety of vitamins and minerals. Zinc aids in skin cleansing and removes toxins and other harmful compounds. Iron provides nutrition and saturation of moisture in the skin cells. Manganese eliminates swelling and inflammation, and also promotes rapid healing of the skin after wounds, bruises,and burns. Magnesium normalizes blood circulation and promotes renewal of skin cells.

9. Reduces Colon Cancer

A high-fibre diet is beneficial when it comes to reducing the risk of colon cancer. The presence of soluble fibre in oatmeal can help speed up the passage of food and waste. Soluble fibre dissolves in water, which delays the emptying of your stomach, this keeps you full for a longer period of time. Soluble fibre also prevents constipation, this is what promotes good colon health.

10. Prevents Diabetes

Oatmeal has a low glycaemic index which is beneficial when it comes to reducing the risk of diabetes. This stabilizes the blood sugar levels and has a positive effect on your insulin sensitivity. A study found that a diet that produces a low glycaemic response is associated with less insulin resistance and a lower prevalence of type-2 diabetes than a diet that produces a high glycaemic response. Diabetes is a bad disease that affects just every organ in the body.

