No one has the motivation to exercise out in the cold but would you do it if we say that it helps you lose fat faster? According to Vivian Eisenstadt, an orthopedic physical therapist from Los Angeles, while exercising during winters, your muscles lose motion, joints become tighter, and nerves can be pinched easily.

Coming to the question - is exercising in cold effective? Well, it works differently for different people. Because muscles lose their range of motion, you exert more force to complete an activity, causing muscle damage.

You can counteract the damage by taking up a longer warm-up session. Amy McDowell, Chicago-based Pilates instructor and physical therapist said that muscles feel sore for a few days after exercising, especially if you are trying out a new exercise.

If the soreness still continues or feels odd, then that might be because your body needs a longer warm-up session than it needs during other seasons of the year.

Start your exercise with a jog or a brisk-walking session to increase your body's core temperature, to ensure that all body cells are oxygenated and blood is flowing through them sufficiently.

Remember the thumb rule that you should warm up for 10 minutes when the temperature of your surroundings is between 35 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit. When temperature drops by 10 degrees, you should increase your warm up by 5 minutes.

Combination Of Exercises

Brandon Mentore, Philadelphia-based health coach, advises to combine exercises with stretches to get the body to warm up quickly. Engage in exercises like lunges, push-ups, bicycle crunches, and squats after a 10-minute warm-up walk.

Only stretch the muscles that you think are the tightest and get sore easily. These muscles include shoulders, hamstring, chest, and quadriceps. Once your body is warmed up well, do any exercise that you want to but don't exert excessive pressure on your muscles.

The cool down should be of the exact minutes as your warm up, so you know that you have relaxed your muscles properly. It helps reduce muscle soreness and improves exercise performance during the cold season.

Overall, exercising during the winters has more benefits than exercising during other times of the year.

Let's take a look at five benefits of working out in the cold

1. Burn More Calories

When you exercise in cold, your body tends to increase core temperature, so you burn a few extra calories compared to the summer season. Most celebrations take place as the temperature drops, so don't shy away from breaking into sweat, while still enjoying the festive season. Take full advantage of the season and exercise out in the cold and burn more calories.

2. Increased Tolerance

It might be extremely difficult to get out of the cozy bed and hit the roads but don't let the cold stop you. It will get easier as days pass by. You don't have to work out as much as you normally do because the cold won't let you, so don't be depressed about it. Your main goal is to adjust to the temperature and tolerate it better.

3. Stronger Heart

The heart pumps blood better in the cold than during the summer season. If you have troubles breathing or have a cardiovascular disorder including hypertension, you should indulge in cardio exercises during winter to make your heart stronger. It will also help you perform better during other extreme conditions like trekking through a waterfall.

4. Goodness Of Vitamin D

During the winters, you are exposed to a restricted amount of sunshine, the exact amount required by your body to synthesize vitamin D. After being exposed to the sun for 20 minutes, apply sunscreen all over your body, so that the skin isn't damaged by excessive exposure.

5. Great Mood Booster

Exercising in the rugged cold weather gives you a sense of accomplishment, boosting your oxytocin levels more than the usual. Since your body temperature is higher than usual, you are burning more calories, which keeps your blood glucose levels optimal. You feel more energetic and optimistic as well. The oxytocin levels will encourage you to exercise one day after another and before you know, you are all fit and strong.

Creating An Artificial Environment

Owing to these benefits, many gyms nowadays have started simulating a cold environment and shivering sessions to get rid of the excess fat. The temperature is set to 45 degrees Fahrenheit and the class is divided into three sessions.

First Session

You perform exercises like dumbbell dead lift, dumbbell squats, and plank dumbbell row for one minute each. Adjustments are made if you aren't able to do them or are just beginning. These exercise are performed twice in a sequence.

Second Session

You start this session with front lunges, bicep curls, and Russian twist. Since your core temperature is quite high by now, you'd want to lose your sweatshirt as the heat becomes unbearable. All these exercises are performed with weights so that the effect is stronger and long lasting.

Third Session

This is the toughest round as you perform cardio exercises with weights. Even though difficult, you will truly enjoy this session because your feel good hormones are already flowing through your blood, which forces you to do even more.

Between the sessions, you aren't allowed to relax and have to keep jogging or doing ropes. Even though you are a hot and sweaty mess at the end of the workout regime, you'd want to go back again.