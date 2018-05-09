how to lose weight by drinking sugarcane juice

This summer, you will be relishing sugarcane juice, isn't it? But did you know sugarcane juice is good for weight loss? Yes, you read that right! Sugarcane juice is low in calories and contains no cholesterol. Apart from that the juice boosts energy, metabolism and digestive health. In this article, you will know the benefits of sugarcane juice for weight loss.

The popular summer drink is liked by kids and grownups alike, due to its nutritional requirements and delicious taste. Sugarcane juice will not only quench your thirst, but also will give you an instant boost of energy that effectively counteracts the lethargy brought on by the summer heat.

The body's electrolytes are lost through sweat during summer, making the body dehydrated and starved of glucose. Sugarcane juice is the perfect hydrating drink for the afternoon slump that overtakes you during the summer months.

Sugarcane juice if consumed at the right time and in the right quantity may actually help you achieve your weight loss goals. A 100 grams serving of sugarcane juice has just about 270 calories.

Let's have a look at the benefits of sugarcane juice for weight loss.

1. Sugarcane Juice Is Fat Free

Do you know sugarcane juice has no fats and is naturally sweet? So, while drinking sugarcane juice you needn't worry about adding on extra calories. You also need not add extra added sugar in the sugarcane juice. People who are planning to lose weight should drink suagrcane juice. This is one of the benefits of sugarcane juice for weight loss.

2. Full Of Fibre

Sugarcane juice is packed with dietary fibre. The juice contains about 13 grams of dietary fibre per serving. So, when you are drinking sugarcane juice, you meet 52 percent of your daily dietary allowance of fibre. Dietary fibre helps in promoting weight loss as it keeps your stomach full for a longer period of time, prevents overeating and curbs your cravings.

3. Reduces Bad Cholesterol

Foods which contain saturated fat, trans fat and cholesterol can increase your cholesterol levels. A high amount of bad cholesterol causes obesity or unhealthy weight gain and may also lower the good (HDL) cholesterol in the body. Sugarcane juice contains no cholesterol and may even fight the bad cholesterol present in the blood, which may make you lose weight easily.

4. Promotes Gut Health

One of the benefits of sugarcane juice for weight loss is that it promotes gut health. The digestive system and a healthy gut is linked with weight loss. Sugarcane juice helps in improving bowel movements, relieves constipation, treats acidity and heartburn thus, keeping the digestive system healthy.

5. Contains Anti-inflammatory Properties

Do you know that some people are unable to lose weight because of body inflammation? Inflammation will inhibit a person to achieve optimum weight loss despite following a strict diet and exercising regularly. So, you should start drinking sugarcane juice as it helps prevent inflammation because it contains anti-inflammatory properties. It will aid in shedding pounds effectively. Also, don't forget to exercise and maintain a well-balanced diet.

6. Boosts Metabolism

Metabolism is the process through which the body converts food into energy. People who have more muscles burn more calories, even while resting. Sugarcane juice contains detoxifying properties that can cleanse the system from unwanted toxins, besides giving a boost to the metabolism. A good metabolism will help in burning fat more efficiently.

7. Boosts Energy

Though sugarcane juice contains sugar, the body requires glucose to run properly. This provides an instant energy boost to the body, especially when working out. Drinking sugarcane juice rather than sports drink will not only increase your energy but will also build your endurance and stamina. Sugarcane juice is also alkaline and thus neutralizes acids in the body. An alkaline environment in the body helps trigger fast weight loss.

What Is The Best Time To Drink Sugarcane Juice?

An interesting fact about sugarcane juice is that it is in use since thousand of years. The recommended dosage of sugarcane juice is 100 to 200 ml and it should be consumed in the afternoon.

