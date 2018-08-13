Have you joined the gym recently or just started doing moderate-intensity exercises? Then, you must have changed your diet as well right? But, there are many people who don't feed their body enough before exercising or after exercising. So, how much should you eat if you exercise daily? Read this article to find out.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, adults require moderate aerobic activity a week for at least 2 hours and 30 minutes, along with two days of muscle strengthening exercises. And to power your workout, you should focus on recovering from the exercise as well. This can be done by increasing calorie consumption on the days you work out and reducing it on the days you don't exercise.

However, it is important to remember that the intake of calorie is different for everyone depending on factors like height, gender, age and the level of activity.

The National Institute of Health recommends that people who exercise should receive 45 per cent to 65 per cent of their daily calories from carbohydrates, 10 per cent to 35 per cent from protein, and 25 per cent to 35 per cent from fat.

Here's a guide on how much should you eat if you exercise daily.

1. Increase Protein Intake

One should receive as much as 0.9 g of protein per day per pound of body weight. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends that the average active adult should consume between 0.55 and 0.8 g per pound per day. If you are looking forward to managing your weight, scale back your calories, not your protein or else you will lose your muscle mass. Include protein rich foods like legumes, brown rice, nuts, quinoa, peas and broccoli.

2. Eat Fruits

Eat as much fruits as possible, especially bananas, which are a good source of energy for the body and contains fibre. You can eat bananas two hours before your workout and after your workout. A handful of berries, oranges and grapes are also packed with enough dietary fibre to keep your bowel movements regular which is good for you and your digestive health.

3. Eat More Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates burn more quickly than protein and they provide your body with energy which is needed during exercise. They are necessary to fill glycogen supplies within your muscles, so ensure that you are consuming complex carbohydrates like beans or quinoa, brown rice, etc. It is recommended to have 50 g of carbohydrates before working out.

4. Drink Almond Milk Or Oats Milk

If you have trouble digesting lactose, avoid drinking milk. Instead, try drinking almond milk or rice milk or oats milk which will give your body a boost of nutrients.

5. Avoid Eating Wheat

If you are allergic to gluten, stop eating wheat. You can opt for a gluten-free diet that includes buckwheat, corn and corn meal, rice, sorghum, soy, tapioca, quinoa and millets.

6. Have A Lot Of Vegetables

Eating vegetables is good especially after a workout. Choosing vegetables of different colours will give you the required vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Capsicum, beetroot, carrots, purple cabbage, broccoli, mushroom, cauliflower, parsnips, etc., are some vegetables you could have.

Tip: Medical Daily recommends that you consume a balance of protein and carbohydrates about 30 to 60 min before you start your workout. If you don't have enough time, have it 5 to 10 min before workout.

15 to 30 min after a workout, muscle-building hormones like testosterone are high in the bloodstream, which is why you should refuel your body by having a good post-workout meal full of carbohydrates, protein and fibre.

So, keep in mind that it is best to eat healthy portions of food with exercise.

