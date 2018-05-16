Here's The Best Fertility-boosting Diet, Harvard Study Claims

For many of you couples who are struggling with problems regarding infertility, you might feel that often your best hope for giving birth to a baby might come from very expensive, high-tech and complex medical procedures and sometimes even with unpleasant drugs.

But we are here to let you know that now you can opt for much safer, more effective, natural, and basically almost virtually-free ways to improve your fertility and bid goodbye to your problems and worries regarding the same.

These ways are available and can be opted for by all couples and they involve just some very simple changes in the lifestyle and diet.

Very imminent and successful Harvard researchers like Walter C. Willett, MD and Jorge E. Chavarro, MD, and others have suggested a few ultimate tips to improve fertility with a complete fertility-boosting diet for women who are attempting at pregnancy.

If such an ultimate fertility-boosting diet supported by the Harvard studies is followed, you can achieve the following:

1. Improve your fertility and ovulation.

2. Attain the healthiest start to your pregnancy.

3. Attain maximum health and fitness with your bones, heart and the rest of your body in the best condition during and throughout your pregnancy and also beyond.

According to extensive studies and research on diet and fertility in the Harvard Medical School, unlike other uncontrollable factors like genetics or age, including certain specific foods in a woman's diet and consuming them regularly while avoiding certain others is something that the woman who's attempting for pregnancy can do all by herself, without any sort of a medical intervention.

And this can help her in order to immensely improve her ovulatory function and promote her pregnancy aim towards the best results.

According to the very successful and extremely helpful Harvard studies, a woman who's planning for her pregnancy should follow and maintain a specific and proper fertility-boosting diet. We have laid down a list of such a successful and the best kind of fertility-boosting diet below that has been advised by Harvard specialists, according to their extensive studies and research.

These diet tips will help you maintain your fertility at its best as well as boost it some more for the best results.

1. Go In For Complex Carbs

According to the extensive Harvard research, you should eat more of complex or slow carbs and limit the highly processed ones. Your body will digest bad carbs such as cookies, cakes, white bread or white rice quickly, and then turn them into blood sugar. Therefore, in order to drive that blood-sugar spike down, your pancreas will release the insulin into your bloodstream. Good carbs such as the ones that contain fiber like fruits, beans, whole grains and vegetables are digested slowly by the body and have more gradual effects on the blood sugar and insulin. Studies have discovered that high levels of insulin might inhibit ovulation adversely.

2. Opt For Unsaturated Fats

Avoid all kinds of trans fats and try eating more of the healthy and unsaturated fats. Extremely harmful trans fats, which are found in commercial, baked, snack foods, french fries, animal products and some kinds of margarines tend to increase the insulin resistance of the body.

The insulin in your body helps move the glucose from your bloodstream to your cells and so, insulin resistance means that it becomes harder to move the glucose into your cells. So, your pancreas keeps pumping out much more insulin anyway, and this results in more insulin in your bloodstream. High levels of insulin might cause a lot of metabolic disturbances in your body that in turn will affect the ovulation.

3. Choose A Lot Of Protein

Harvard studies say that consuming more amounts of protein from the plant-based foods such as beans and limiting red meat regularly will help the women immensely when it comes to fertility boosting. All kinds of plant protein such as the protein from nuts, beans, seeds or tofu offer all the healthy fats. The plant-based protein foods are relatively much lower in calories and therefore they can also be very helpful if the woman is aiming towards weight loss.

4. Whole Dairy Products - A Must

Harvard studies say that consuming proper amounts of whole milk, other kinds of dairy foods containing full-fat, like yogurt, and other wholesome, absolutely natural and unprocessed dairy foods regularly and in proper schedule daily, will help women immensely in maintaining a proper health and thus with the ovulation procedure.

Walter Willett, M.D., is the epidemiology and nutrition professor at the Harvard School of Public Health. He advised women, who are ready for pregnancy and attempting for it, that the more low-fat dairy there is in the woman's diet, the more problems she might face in her attempts to get pregnant, however, the more of wholesome and full-fat dairy products she consumes, the lesser will her problems be regarding the same.

5. Opt For Multivitamins, Iron And Folic Acid

Taking daily multivitamins will help you immensely, according to the Harvard studies. Multivitamins with at least 400 mg of folic acid and 40-80 mg of iron should be taken daily for the best results and in order to achieve the best ovulation conditions. Harvard studies say that women who take daily multivitamins will less likely experience any problems regarding ovulatory infertility than women who do not.

6. Avoid Carbonated Drinks & Go In For Water, Fruits Juices

The amount of tea, coffee or alcohol should be had in moderate or avoided all together and entirely avoid sugary or carbonated drinks. According to Harvard studies, some amount of alcohol alone or too much of tea or coffee taken on a regular basis can have adverse effects on ovulation and problems might start to arise. Drink lots of water and stay hydrated by including lots of healthy fruit juices or other juices in your diet.