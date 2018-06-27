Here Is Karishma Kapoor's Anti-ageing Diet Plan

The actress who ruled the silver screen during the 90's, was versatile with her dance moves, and was often paired with either Govinda or Salman Khan. Yes, you guessed it right! It's Karishma Kapoor. The sultry actresses' peaches and cream complexion is the result of the foods that she includes in her diet. Here we will be discussing Karishma Kapoor's weight loss diet plan.

Her diet mostly includes six to seven small balanced meals in a day which helps her prevent ageing. Her fitness and beauty secrets are what will be revealed by us here.

So what's her diet secret? Karishma manages to look, fit and fabulous at the age of 44 by incorporating a healthy breakfast.

The Healthy And Light Breakfast Foods For Weight Loss

1. The Classics Eggs And Bread Toast

Eggs and bread is the best combination and the go-to breakfast food that most people swear by. Because bread toast and eggs is a healthy breakfast option and it's easier to make. Just replace your white bread with whole-grain bread to get most of the nutrients and it's healthier than white bread.

2. Load Up On Fresh Berries

The actress loves eating a bowl of berries of all varieties. Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, cherries, and blackberries are known for being rich in antioxidants that are good for the skin and hair.

Also, they are a powerhouse of phytochemicals that protect the cells of the body from damage; the flavonoids in them can prevent mental decline as well. Berries also promote heart health and their rich fibre content will keep your tummy full keeping hunger pangs at bay.

3. Juicy Grapefruits

Karishma also kickstarts her mornings with a healthy serving of grapefruits because this orange-coloured fruit prevents your skin from ageing. It contains large amounts of lycopene, an antioxidant that stops cell ageing triggered by harmful free radicals. Grapefruit also contains an ample amount of immune-boosting vitamin C that will help strengthen your immune system.

4. Watermelon For Glowing Skin

Karishma Kapoor tries to eat big chunks of watermelon during breakfast. The high water content present in the fruit keeps the skin hydrated and nourished.

This juicy fruit is a rich source of fibre that aids in maintaining a good digestive system. Including watermelons in your breakfast will also help you in losing weight and naturally detoxify the body too. You can also try this watermelon diet for weight loss too!

5. Almonds For Keeping Your Hair And Skin Healthy

Karishma Kapoor had once shared a bowl of porridge topped with almonds and other fruits on Instagram. This combination works perfectly as it prevents your skin and hair from ageing.

The presence of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and fibre in almonds can reduce the effects of inflammation in the body, according to the American Journal of Nutrition.

6. Chia Seeds With Almond Milk Makes For A Good Breakfast Treat

Karishma's weight loss diet plan also includes adding chia seeds to puréed apple and almond milk to increase the benefits. Chia seeds can also be added to your morning smoothie to flush out the toxins from the body. The seeds are abundant in omega 3 fatty acids that can soothe upset skin and delay the onset of wrinkles.

7. Coffee To Boost Your Metabolism

Karisma's Instagram post reveals that she surely loves sipping a cup of joe. The secret to a svelte body is a good metabolism and to speed up your metabolism, drinking coffee is the best thing. The caffeine present in the beverage escalates the rate at which your body burns calories. Just avoid adding sugar in your coffee.

Karishma Kapoor's Diet Tips

Karishma is not a gym-going person and instead prefers doing yoga, brisk walking, and workouts 3 to 4 times a week.

Take the stairs instead of elevators as it is a form of exercise for the legs.

For lunch, she pairs carbohydrates with protein like brown rice, vegetable curry, chicken, and steamed fish.

She also eats 2 to 3 egg whites daily to balance the protein intake.

For dinner, Karishma likes to keep it light. A light yet healthy chicken broth loaded with noodles and veggies that will not pile up on calories.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: What Foods Should You Eat After Taking Antibiotics?