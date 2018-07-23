Here Are 7 Tips To Control Sweet Tooth Cravings

Who doesn't like to have a bite of something sweet? Sweets are always associated with things that are nice and worth having.

Indeed, there is nothing wrong with having a bar of chocolate or any other sweet once in a while; the problem arises when you have these cravings more often than what you should. This leads to consuming more sugar-based items, which is definitely unhealthy.

This is especially true for people suffering from conditions like diabetes where there is an inherent need to bring down the sugar intake. Even for non-diabetics, it is often observed that the consumption of something sweet makes you crave for sweet items all the way more.

This is because eating a lot of carbohydrates and absolutely no proteins or fats will provide an immediate satisfaction from all those hunger pangs. However, the energy boost received in such cases is very short term. Thus, within a short period of time, you get hungry again and have the craving for more sweet food.

To deal with such unhealthy cravings, this article talks about 7 tips that you can incorporate in your daily life.

Here are the 7 tips:

1. Drink lots of water

2. Have a fruit

3. Warm bath

4. Walk it out

5. Eat regularly

6. Sleep well

7. Combine it with healthy foods

1. Drink Lots Of Water

Research has proved that one of the main causes of sweet craving (particularly in people over the age of 40 or 45) is severe dehydration. Thus, the moment you find yourself craving something sweet, make sure that you gulp down two glasses of water. This will not just help reduce your sweet craving but will also make you feel momentarily full.

That way, even if you do eat some sweet food after this, your quantity of food intake would be much lesser than that of your usual portion size. This is a tested method of taking care of your sweet tooth.

2. Have A Fruit

If you are someone who is prone to sweet cravings at a particular time of the day, make sure that you have a fruit handy for the same. The moment you feel your first craving, waste no time and have the first bite.

This will ensure that the craving does not increase and you do not end up eating anything unhealthy in the process. In most cases, it is seen that consumption of fruits to satisfy sweet cravings does seem to work on people of all age groups, irrespective of their sex.

3. Warm Bath

As uncommon as it sounds, the fact is that a warm bath is an excellent means of taking care of one's sweet cravings. As soon as you start experiencing the first pangs of sweet cravings, go in for a warm shower. Make sure that the water is warm enough to make you mildly uncomfortable.

Stay in the shower for at least 15 to 20 minutes. By the time you come out of the shower, you will end up feeling much more relaxed and you will no longer have those sweet cravings.

4. Walk It Out

In many cases, it is seen that a person has a sweet craving because he or she is bored and has nothing to do at the moment. By going for some change of scenery by indulging in a walk, you can tackle your sweet cravings to a large extent.

If you want to take it a step further, you may even opt for a change of activity instead of going out. Remember, if you can convince your mind to focus on something other than the food that you want to eat, half your battle is won.

5. Eat Properly

If you observe the pattern of sweet cravings that you experience, you will find that they occur more when you have skipped a meal or not have had adequate potion during a particular meal. This is true in the case of most people.

Thus, one of the most efficient ways to tackle your sweet cravings is to ensure that such a thing does not happen. By having your regular meals at timely intervals you will not feel the urge to have anything that is extra and unwanted. This will increase the overall nutritional value of what you eat.

6. Sleep Well

Research has found a correlation between improper sleep habits and the urge to eat sweets. It is important for you to understand that having anything less than 6 to 7 hours of sleep will cause the hormonal balance in your body to get upset. Naturally, this will result in the body trying to make up for the same in whichever way possible.

One of the most common escapes of the body is that of an urge to have sugar-based foods. Thus, if you can give your body the required amount of rest on a daily basis, it is easy for you to ensure that it will not crave for sugar.

7. Combine It With Healthy Foods

It is important to realize that the human body craves for sweet food more frequently if the same is not accompanied by any other food product. Try to combine your sweet food items with something healthy.

For example, if you are having an intense craving for chocolate, give in to that but make sure that you have a banana to accompany the same. That way you will not have the craving anytime soon again. This will also ensure that your body gets the essential nutrients along with satisfying the immediate craving.