Happy Birthday Meghan Markle: The Diet & Workout That She Follows

Meghan Markle has turned 37 today, and this would be her first birthday as a member of the Royal family. The Duchess of Sussex has an ongoing relationship with health, fitness and mindfulness. In this article, we will round up Meghan Markle's diet and workout regimen.

Meghan rose to fame when she was acting in Suits, an American drama series. From then on, she has managed her body weight effectively and she's always spoken quite extensively about eating well, and exercising. The Duchess is very particular about her health.

Here' everything you need to know about her diet and workout routine.

Meghan Markle's Diet

Meghan is no stranger to cooking, her love towards cooking began when she was young. Here's what her daily diet looks like:

1. In the morning after waking up, she drinks lemon with hot water to boost digestion. It also promotes immunity, maintains the pH balance in the body and helps in flushing out toxins from the body. This aids in losing weight effectively.

2. For breakfast, she eats steel cut oats with bananas topped with agave syrup. Steel cut oats is a superfood with an excellent source of protein, soluble and insoluble fibre, B vitamins and iron.

3. For lunch, she has a salad with protein-rich foods, followed by an apple with almond butter and sea salt later in the afternoon as a snack.

4. As a late afternoon snack, Meghan Markle opts for natural homemade green juices, which provides a natural source of energy to her. Green juices are an excellent source of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that help the skin to get rid of harmful toxins and helps in maintaining your overall health. These are the green juices you can try having for losing weight.

She doesn't prefer drinking coffee or other beverages. She also eats almonds and almond butter, as they keep you full between your meals.

5. For dinner, she has pasta with zucchini, with lots of parmesan cheese and a glass of wine. Zucchini contains essential nutrients like potassium, dietary fibre, antioxidants, manganese, and B vitamins. These nutrients proffer wonderful benefits which are good for the health. It is low in fat and contains zero cholesterol.

However, when she is having a relaxed day like on a vacation, her diet menu includes an omelette with fresh herbs and cheese and bread toast; for lunch seafood and French fries; for dinner she goes light by having just a soup.

The Foods That Meghan Markle Stays Away From

Now that she's a part of the Royal family, she has banned her favourite foods like rice and potatoes as she prefers to stay away from foods that are loaded with carbohydrates.

Meghan Markle's Workout Regimen

1. She loves practising yoga, especially vinyasa yoga. It has both physical and mental benefits. Physically, the sweat releases the toxins and re-energizes the body and mentally, the synchronized breathing relaxes the mind. In addition to this, yoga burns calories that help you in losing weight as well.

2. She enjoys running too and it's her go-to workout. Meghan addresses running as a 'moving meditation' that helps her clear out her head and stay in shape as well. As a matter of fact, running has mind-blowing health benefits which include strengthening muscles, building strong bones, improving heart health, aiding in weight management, among others.

3. Meghan does other exercises including Pilates, cardio, dynamic stretching and a kind of circuit training to build strength.

Fitness And Diet Tips She Asks Everyone To Follow

1. Taking out time for yourself as you might be juggling between so many things. Your body requires to calm down and relax.

2. Don't pressurize yourself to achieve a specific body weight.

3. Avoid foods that make you feel sluggish, so just eat clean as much as possible.

4. Don't deprive yourself of the foods that you love.

5. Don't rely on other people for motivation. Self-motivation is the best motivation.

Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle!

