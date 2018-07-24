5 Green Juice Recipes For Weight Loss

Have you just been advised by your dietitian to lose weight because of some of your health problems? He or she may have given you a diet chart to follow, but apart from that you need to include juices in your diet too, specially green juices that will aid in weight loss.

Green juices contain fruits and vegetables with massive antioxidants which will not only cleanse your body but also help in losing weight too. In addition, it will help boost your metabolism, improve digestion, and so on.

Also, juicing for weight loss is a great way to load up on a variety of vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants.

Here's The Best Green Juice Recipes For Weight Loss

These green juices have diuretic properties and fat-burning ingredients which are perfect for avoiding fluid retention.

1. Pineapple, Cucumber And Spinach Juice Recipe

Yes, spinach is used in this juice because it is high in nutrients and low in calories which makes it excellent for losing weight. This green leafy vegetable is also jam-packed with vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, magnesium and other vitamins.

Pineapple and cucumber contain antioxidants and digestive enzymes which makes it a great way to promote the loss of excess fat and fluids.

The other benefits of the juice include fighting inflammation and boosting metabolism for weight management.

How to make: Chop 2 slices of pineapple, ½ a cucumber, 4 spinach leaves, ½ an apple (for enhancing the taste) and blend them in the juicer along with 1 cup of water. Serve without straining.

Mode of consumption: Drink this juice on an empty stomach and have your breakfast after 30 minutes. Consume it thrice a week.

2. Kiwi, Lettuce And Spinach Juice Recipe

Kiwi, spinach and lettuce, a combination of these ingredients will give your body large amounts of fibre and antioxidants to promote weight loss. Kiwi contains vitamin C, vitamin K, and other important nutrients. They are also low in calories and energy density. Lettuce and spinach is low in calories too.

This green juice contains diuretic and cleansing properties that help remove toxins and retained fluids.

How to make: Chop 1 kiwi, 5 spinach leaves, 3 leaves of lettuce and add in the blender with 1 cup of water. Serve the drink immediately without straining.

Mode of consumption: Drink this juice on an empty stomach thrice a week.

3. Cucumber, Celery And Green Apple Juice Recipe

This green juice contains very few calories but is loaded with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. A cup of cucumber has about 16 calories, vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, and other essential nutrients. Green apples contain non-digestable compounds that promote the growth of good bacteria in your gut which is linked with weight loss.

The green juice can further decrease the absorption of fat by the intestines and stimulate your metabolism which helps in losing weight easily.

How to make: Chop ½ a cucumber, 3 stalks of celery, 1 green apple, and add in the blender along with 1 cup of water.

Mode of consumption: Drink the apple, cucumber and celery juice on an empty stomach or in the afternoon twice or thrice a week.

4. Carrot, Lettuce And Broccoli Juice Recipe

Carrots are low in calories and contain only 50 calories. Also, the presence of vitamin A in carrots is converted into retinoids in the body which interacts with your fat cells and tissues. Also, lettuce and broccoli are low in calories, which is why this juice will slim you down and cleanse you.

How to make: Chop ½ a carrot, 3 leaves of lettuce, 1 sprig of broccoli, 2 stalks of celery (for enhancing the taste) and add in the blender along with a cup of orange juice.

Mode of consumption: Drink this yummy green juice with your breakfast or in the afternoon. Drink this juice for 2 weeks daily.

5. Lemon, Parsley And Spinach Juice Recipe

The ingredients used in this juice recipe have diuretic, cleansing and anti-inflammatory properties and is effective for losing weight. Lemons are excellent in cutting down calories and help with weight loss and along with parsley, it can rev up your metabolism. These three ingredients will strengthen your immune system too.

How to make: Take 5 sprigs of parsley, 6 spinach leaves, 1 stalk of celery, ½ of a cucumber, 1 teaspoon of grated ginger (for enhancing the taste) and the juice of 1 lemon. Add these in the blender along with 1 cup of water.

Mode of consumption: Drink this juice on an empty stomach thrice a week.

Try making these slimming green juice recipes and see the wonderful results for yourself.

