Effective Ways To Lose Belly Fat In A Month

1. Walk Before Breakfast

Every morning, before you have breakfast, make some time to brisk walk for at least 15-20 minutes, be it on a treadmill or outdoors. This habit can help kick-start your metabolic rate and enable a quicker fat loss, especially in the abdominal region. Studies have shown that brisk walking early in the morning before breakfast can help reduce up to 5 inches of fat around the belly, in about 5 weeks!

2 . Consume Fibre-rich Breakfast

Normally, people trying to lose belly fat or weight in general tend to skip breakfast, however, this habit can slow down your metabolism and work against their favour. Instead, consuming fibre-rich dishes like green salads, oats, etc., for breakfast can help the loss of belly fat, by scraping out the fat cells accumulated around the abdomen, with ease.

3. Pay Attention To The Fruit Colour

We all know that consuming a lot of fruit and vegetable is extremely good for health and can also help with weight loss. However, we may not know of the fact that red fruits are healthier than green fruits, when it comes to belly fat loss. Red fruits such as water melon, red grapefruit, red guava, etc., contain a high level of phenols, which are known to reduce abdominal fat.

4. Avocado Is Your Friend

Lately, we have noticed that avocado, or butter fruit, has become very popular as a superfood, owing to its numerous health benefits. Right from aiding weight loss to preventing cancer, avocado's benefits are very impressive. So, consuming avocado on a regular basis can also help trim your belly, as the antioxidants in it can improve the metabolic rate.

5. Consume Protein Shake

Every morning, after a light, fibre-rich breakfast, consuming a shake made from a protein supplement, such as whey, or plant-based protein supplement can be consumed to quicken the belly fat loss process, as protein fights fat. If you are exercising in order to lose fat, protein shakes can help tone your muscles too!

6. Load Up On Egg Whites

Most people who want to build muscles or lose weight add eggs to their diet and the same diet logic applies even when you want to lose belly fat, as eggs are rich in protein. Consuming egg whites for at least 2 meals in a day can help you lose belly fat at a much faster rate, while keeping you energised enough to workout.

7. Drink Lemon-infused Water

A number of research studies have found that adding a couple of fresh lemon slices to the water you drink can also help reduce belly fat. The vitamin C in lemon and antioxidants in water combine together to scrape out the fat cells accumulated on the abdominal walls and flush them out of your system.

8. Reduce Consuming Carbs

If we want to lose weight, specifically belly fat, then unhealthy carbohydrates must be excluded from your daily diet. White bread, white rice, sugar, pasta, pizza, bakery products, etc., are some of the unhealthy carbohydrates that one must cut out from the diet, in order to lose belly fat.

9. Practice Abdominal Exercises

Exercising of any form can help you lose weight and keep you in shape. However, if you want to lose belly fat specifically, along with cardio exercises such as running, jogging, etc., abdominal exercises such as planks, crunches, etc., must be practised on a regular basis.