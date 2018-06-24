Eating This One Food Twice A Week Can Reduce The Risk Of Heart Attacks!

Only when we witness or hear about people losing their lives in seconds owing to health conditions, do we realise how fragile the human life is, right?

People who may seem to be on the top of their health today, leading a content life can just be gone the next day, from sudden health complications which were rather unexpected.

Regardless of age and gender, people become victims of various ailments and diseases, which may make their lives difficult or could even take their lives away.

So, every human being has a responsibility towards themselves, to make a conscious effort to take care of their health, in order to remain disease-free as long as they can.

While some diseases may occur unexpectedly, even if we have healthy lifestyle habits, there are a few others which could be prevented if we change our lifestyle.

For example, there are certain types of cancers like blood cancer, which can happen to anyone at any time, even if they have maintained a healthy lifestyle.

Whereas, diseases like heart ailments and obesity can surely be prevented if we have healthy lifestyle habits like a balanced diet, regular exercise, etc.

So, there are a few natural foods which can reduce the risk of conditions like heart attacks, when consumed on a regular basis.

This particular common food can also reduce the risk of heart attacks. Find out what it is and how it protects the heart, below.

What Is A Heart Attack?

As we may already know, the human body consists of a number of organs all of which have different functions.

The vital organs, which are, the lungs, heart, brain, kidneys, and liver, are the most important organs of the body, as they carry out major functions.

Even a minor damage to these vital organs caused by diseases or injury can lead to major health complications and even death.

The heart is an organ which is responsible for filtering out the carbon dioxide from the blood and supplying oxygenated blood to the rest of the body.

A heart attack is a condition in which the heart suddenly stops pumping oxygenated blood to the rest of the body, due to causes like heart diseases, blood clots, high stress levels, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, etc.

When the heart stops pumping blood to the rest of the body, it could result in unconsciousness, stroke, and even death.

So, heart attacks are extremely dangerous conditions which can take away the lives of people within minutes!

Statistics have stated that in India alone there are about 1 million people experiencing heart attacks every year!

There are certain positive lifestyle changes such as a healthy diet, regular exercise, reducing stress, getting heart diseases treated, etc., which can reduce the risk of heart attacks.

Did you know that consuming fish twice a week can also reduce heart attack risk in people? Find out how.

How Fish Can Reduce The Risk Of Heart Attacks

If you are a fan of consuming fish, there is some good news! It has been found by experts recently that consuming fish twice a week can cut off the risk of heart attacks in people to a significant extent.

According to a research study conducted by Harvard Medical School, adding fish to your diet, at least two times a week can improve heart health and cut the risk of heart attacks.

Fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E. These nutrients have the ability to prevent the formation of blood clots in the arteries to allow the healthy flow of blood to the heart.

In addition, the omega-3 fatty acid in fish can also reduce high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels, thus keeping your heart healthy.

So, consuming fish twice a week can surely reduce the risk of heart attacks in people.

NOTE:

Even if you consume fish, but have other unhealthy lifestyle habits such as eating unhealthy food, not exercising, smoking, consuming excess alcohol, etc., then, fish may not be of much help in cutting down heart attack risk.

Along with consuming fish cooked in low-fat ingredients twice a week, sticking to a healthy lifestyle is also important.

If you are a vegetarian or a vegan who does not consume fish, then, fish oil capsules can be taken as an alternative, after speaking to your doctor.