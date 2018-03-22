Easy Ways To Cut 200 Calories Per Day

Losing weight with dedication requires some serious life changes. Because you need to burn 3500 more calories to lose just 1 pound. Losing weight isn't an easy task, but that doesn't mean you have to be on a diet always to lose weight.

Cutting down on calories is an effective way to achieve the desired weight loss results. It means, it is all about making swaps and developing healthy habits that are sustainable for the long term, rather than just depriving yourself.

Burning 200 or 500 calories in a day might not seem easy, but it is not difficult either. To help guide you, we have put together a few easy ways to cut 200 calories in a day.

So, have a look to know about the easy ways to cut 200 calories a day and start implementing the same.

Opt For Black Coffee

A cup of latte with zero added sugar has 220 calories, while a cup of black coffee has 2 calories. If you drink two cups of coffee with some sweetener, you are adding on calories. You will be saving at least 500 calories when you switch to black coffee.

Chew Your Meals Slowly Chewing each bite twice as much as you normally do will allow you to feel fuller and not feel hungry afterwards. Research suggests that you can reduce what you eat at each meal from 100 to 120 calories by eliminating nearly 400 calories. And this way, you can be satisfied on smaller snacks as well. Quench Your Thirst With Lemon Water Instead Of Soda Yes, the next time you feel thirsty, don't grab a bottle of soda. Instead, drink a glass of freshly squeezed lemon water. You will save nearly 200 calories for every cola or soda that you skip. Swap out three aerated drinks a day and you will easily clear 500 calories. Cook Your Meals At Home A study found that people who cooked dinner at home consumed 140 calories compared to people who ordered in, dined out, or heated up pre-cooked meals. Make your own breakfast and lunch and you will be nearing that 500 calorie deficit. A Glass Of Wine 1 glass of wine has 125-150 calories, so if you cut down your 4 glasses of wine by 2 glasses. You can save yourself a full meal worth of calories. Making some dietary changes that cut down 200 calories per day is a healthy way to lose excess body weight. Healthy Alternatives You Could Try Low-calorie dishes should be preferred over higher-calorie meals.

Have green vegetables instead of meat.

Consume milk, cheese and butter along with other dairy products to fulfil everyday caloric requirement.

A soup with pureed vegetables or stew is another excellent food option.

Whole grains with vegetables like sandwiches and salads should be included in your diet daily. Other Unhealthy Foods To Avoid Healthy snacks within meals such as fruit or nuts should be consumed.

Cereal-based breakfast should be replaced with protein-based breakfast.

Fried food is unhealthy. Therefore, consume roasted and stewed preparations in order to cut down 200 calories in a day.

Processed foods are full of calories than fresh foods, therefore, the latter should be consumed.

In order to cut 200 calories every day, you need to cut out sodas and liquor too.

