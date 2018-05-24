Do Almonds Help You Lose Weight?

Almonds are stuffed with vitamins, minerals, protein, and fibre, and are related to a lot of health benefits. Just one ounce of almonds contains one-eighth of an adult's daily protein necessities in his/her nutrition.

Almonds may be eaten in any form you want. You may eat it in raw or roasted form. They are available in the severed forms, chips form, as a flour, oil, butter, or almond milk. Almonds are, in fact, seeds; they are a "grain" and are therefore not considered a true nut.

Historical shreds of evidence have found out that almond trees are one of the earliest trees to have been cultivated to make it homely. Evidence of cultivated almond trees dating way back to 3000 BC has been unearthed in Jordan.

The health advantages of almonds have been registered for ages, and contemporary research acknowledges some of these claims and thus there are many good reasons to include them in your diet.

1. Need Of Almonds In The Regular Diet

In the modern world, there are lots of discussions about strict and tight diet routines, regular workouts and exercises when it comes to weight loss. One also goes through about looking for food items like carrots, banana, etc, which helps in losing weight.

But one should also know that nuts can help a person lose those extra pounds? We always think nuts are rich in fatty acids, and hence we fear to consume them. But now one has a reason to rejoice, as studies have proved that almonds are a great stimulant, which help to reduce weight.

2. Consists Of Fats Good For The Human Body, Contains Fibre & Also Is A Good Healthy Snack

One of the benefits of almond is that it is rich in fatty acids like the omega 9, omega 6 and omega 3. They are all healthy fats that are required and are useful for our body. The saturated fats and trans fats, which are found in junk and processed foods lead to various cardiovascular diseases like heart blockage and stroke, almonds contain unsaturated fats.

These unsaturated fats present in almonds help in the prevention of these cardiovascular diseases. It strengthens one's blood sugar level. The skin of the almonds comprises of a high amount of dietary fibre, which helps in the proper digestion of food and healthy bowel movement.

If the food is not correctly digested, it forms acidity, bloating, etc. Thus, all of our foods are converted into fats, which get unleashed in our body, thus leading to excessive weight gain and obesity.

Therefore, in order to get the best results, one must consume a whole lot of almonds which will keep one's skin intact. One of the almond consumption advantages is that it is the best snack to be taken in between the meals.

One should always consume raw and whole almonds, instead of the salted or processed ones, as they contain excessive salts, which increase the sodium level in the blood.

3. Almonds Reduce The Fat In The Belly

Almond consumption advantages comprise of a high protein content intake that helps in the development of lean muscle mass. The monounsaturated fats maintain and reduce our body mass index (BMI). It reduces the fat stored in the abdominal region, thus reducing belly fat.

4. Almonds Are Full Of Nutritional Value

Almonds possess nutrients like magnesium and vitamin E, an antioxidant. Magnesium is an excellent source of energy and helps build the muscle mass during the workouts. Vitamin E, which is also an antioxidant, increases the blood flow, which lets muscles contract more easily.

5. How To Eat Almonds For Weight Loss?

Keep a packet of roasted almonds. Eat them whenever you feel hungry. Eat an ounce of it; it is the best snack for weight loss.

Take almonds in your breakfast, which will keep one full until lunchtime. Sprinkle chopped almonds on your oats or cereal.

Make almond raita and have it during lunchtime. Mix chopped almonds with yogurt and sprinkle the favourite spices. Almond raita is full of protein and good bacteria, which keep one's digestive system healthy and also help in weight loss.

One can add chopped almonds to your pasta or salad. They will make it heavy, so that one can eat less and still satisfy their hunger.

Including almonds in one's daily diet along with proper exercising makes weight loss a possible dream.

Finally, it can be concluded that almonds aid in bringing about the proper amount of weight loss without eradicating the nutritional content available in almonds. Thus, proper intake of almonds can be taken with snacks and also with breakfast.