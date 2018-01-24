Deepika Padukone Reveals 10 Diet And Workout Tips For Her Look In Padmavat

2. Dance Exercises

The gorgeous beauty is a great lover and enthusiastic towards dance. Dance has played a major role in her fitness regime. Whenever she doesn't plan to go to the gym, she makes it a point to go to her dance classes. She loves to do a variety of dances like bharatanatyam, kathak, jazz and so on.

3. Cardio Exercises

Deepika does a lot of freehand weights and four to five sets of stretching exercises with 10 to 20 reps in between pilates or stretching routines. She is not into running and mainly focuses on low-intensity workout. The exercises focus on employing correct technique and posture, which works wonders for her.

4. Eating Fresh Healthy Foods

Deepika's advice for all is to eat fresh, healthy and nutrient-rich foods. Her breakfast comprises of low-fat milk, two egg whites or dosa, idli and rawa upma. She is a South Indian and loves to have South Indian food.

5. Have A Light Dinner

Deepika eats smart and her diet has the right balance of proteins and carbohydrates. She loves to eat rice, but strictly avoids it at night. She also avoids non-vegetarian foods at night and likes to keep her dinner simple. She prefers eating chapati, veggies, fresh green salads and raita.

6. Balance Your Meals

At every 2 hours, Deepika Padukone eats fresh fruits or sometimes drinks fresh fruit juices. Her evening snack consists of filter coffee, nuts and dry fruits. She knows the trick of staying in great shape and knows how to balance it out.

7. Don't Starve Yourself

Deepika Padukone advises that starving is not the option to lose weight, but eating the right kind of foods will do. She says that one should know what food patterns work for you and eat smart. If she's indulgent one day, she goes light the next day and practises in moderation.

8. Indulge In Sweets During Weekends

Deepika Padukone craves for sweets every now and then and says that it is good to treat yourself sometimes. She advises to follow fewer or more calories than what your usual diet follows. This will increase your metabolic rate. Deepika likes to gorge on chocolates and sweets and eats them once in a while.

9. Pilates And Stretching

Deepika's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala introduced her to pilates and stretching exercises. The actress implements the exercises in her daily workout routine. Pilates is a great exercise to maintain flexibility without the use of any equipment.

10. Abs Exercises For A Flat Tummy

Deepika advises that those who want a flat tummy can work their abs and avoid junk food. Abs workout is the fastest way to snap into shape and it will help you to achieve firmer arms, butt and thighs.



