Deepika Padukone Reveals 10 Diet And Workout Tips For Her Look In Padmavat

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood. Having worked as a top-notch fashion model, she is now ruling the film industry with her mind-blowing films.

The dazzling beauty was born with an athletic body and now she dedicates half of her time towards maintaining her body. Her flawless and toned body is due to her hard work, strict diet regime and disciplined lifestyle.

The long-legged beauty manages to keep herself lean and slim with her diet and exercise. The sultry actress is also known for her strict and controlled diet. She is fond of fresh healthy diet and avoids junk, spicy and oily foods.

Deepika's fitness mantra is a mix of cardio, weight training, dance and yoga exercises. The actress is a fitness freak who loves her sport badminton and she often plays the sport to keep herself fit.

Let's have a look at Deepika Padukone's diet and workout tips for her look in Padmavat.

1. Yoga Exercises

Deepika Padukone is very fond of yoga, asanas, pranayama and meditation. In her every workout plan, she would perform all types of yoga exercises. According to her, yoga plays a great role in refreshing and revitalizing the mind and soul of the body. Her yoga comprises of surya namaskar, pranayama, and marjariasana.