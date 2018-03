Alia Bhatt's Birthday: Her Workout And Diet Plan

Alia Bhatt, the bubbly and chirpy actress of Bollywood, is just a few films old. She forayed into Bollywood with her debut film 'Student of The Year'. She grabbed everyone's eyeballs in the film where she lost weight tremendously from weighing 68 kilos.

She started her fight to lose the extra flab to become leaner and beautiful. Alia Bhatt religiously goes to the gym and trains 3-4 days a week, which comprises of cardio and weight training. Her journey to weight loss is a combination of hard work and consistency.

Today, on her 25th birthday, we will reveal details of her diet and fitness secrets.

Have a look at Alia Bhatt's workout and diet plan below.

Alia Bhatt's Yoga Exercises

The actress is very fond of yoga, especially Asthanga yoga. She also likes to perform anti-gravity yoga asanas like the sirsasana and other yoga exercises like chakrasana, bhujangasana, surya namaskar, pranayama, meditation, etc.