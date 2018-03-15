Alia Bhatt's Birthday: Her Workout And Diet Plan

Alia Bhatt's Exercise Routine

Alia Bhatt's fitness formula is a mix of cardio, yoga, weight training and dance. Her workout routine mainly comprise of altitude training, weight training, beach running, kick-boxing, circuit training and swimming.

Alia goes to the gym three or four times in a week and performs cardio exercises every day for 40 minutes. She is a fitness freak but not a lover of gym.

Alia calls herself the 'Pilates Girl' and trains under the celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. She loves doing pilates because it challenges her core strength, shoulder strength and stability.

Alia Bhatt's Diet Plan

Alia Bhatt lost a lot of weight to get into shape. She eats eight small portion of meals a day and her diet plan includes nutrient-dense foods such as oatmeal, papaya, fresh salads and acai berries.

She keeps herself from eating refined foods like sugar, carbohydrates, oil and junk foods. She swears by the low-carb, high-protein diet and includes a lot of fibre-rich foods such as oats, fresh fruits, salads, yogurt, etc.

Alia starts her day with a cup of hot herbal tea or coffee without sugar, a bowl of poha or an egg sandwich. For lunch, she eats roti and vegetable curry; for the evening snack, she eats a bowl of fruits and for dinner, she eats one roti without oil, or a bowl of rice with dal and vegetables or roasted chicken.

Alia Bhatt's Favourite Foods

Alia Bhatt refrains from having junk food, but she keeps one day in a week to binge on chocolates, noodles or chaats.

To detox her body, she has doodhi juice, sprouts and lime water.

Alia Bhatt's Fitness Tips

Eat everything in moderate quantities

Drink plenty of water

No sugar

Proper rest is necessary

Skip oily foods

Include fibre-rich foods

Have your dinner 2 hours before going to bed

Cardio is the best exercise to burn calories

Avoid soft drinks and white rice

Diet should be full of fresh veggies

