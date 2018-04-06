10 Ways To Lose Weight Without Dieting

Sometimes, you might be wondering what if there were ways of losing weight without dieting, isn't it? Dieting means you have to let go of your favourite foods and mainly focus on vegetables, salads and soups. This lets you restrict the foods you love and sometimes you starve yourself to lose weight.

Losing weight sustainably isn't about counting calories but about creating the proper hormonal environment in your body that's conducive to weight loss.

Stress, depression and other emotional issues can cause an unfavourable hormonal environment. So, the issue needs to be addressed from the mind and body perspective.

It's important that you take a holistic approach that looks at your psychological and emotional life, as much as what and when you eat.

Here are the ways to lose weight without dieting.

1. Stop Having Liquid Fat

Fizzy drinks will help in weight gain because they are filled with calories that add to your existing body weight. But, if you are planning to lose weight, stay away from aerated drinks or drinks such as iced tea, etc. Instead opt for lemon water, detox teas, lemon-infused drinks over high-calorie drinks. Try drinking green tea, as it enables weight loss faster.

2. Never Avoid Breakfast

Not having the habit of breakfast daily will lead to slow rate of metabolism, this leads to a slow digestion process. A slow in the digestion process will turn the undigested foods into fats. So, it's advisable to have breakfast by 9 AM, as it will help in losing weight.

3. Drink Lots Of Water

Water is essential for the body, as it keeps the body hydrated. It is essential that you drink at least 6-8 glasses of water per day to help get rid of the toxins from the body. This elimination of toxins helps in losing weight effectively. Water also aids in regulating metabolism and you will notice a better change in your appetite.

4. Eat Lots Of Fruits

Consume whole fruits as much as possible. Fruits have large amounts of water in them, which not only help in losing weight but also provide nutrients to the body. You can include fruits such as grapefruit, tart cherries, berries, watermelon, peaches, plums, apple, guava, tomato, etc. These fruits you should eat every day to get positive results.

5. Green Leafy Salads

Before starting your meal, fill your plate with salads because fresh salads help in maintaining a healthy and less appetite. Avoid adding creamy salad dressings, cheese or any other fattening ingredients on your salad. You could include vegetables like shredded cabbage, onions, capsicums, celery and other fresh vegetables.

6. Whole Grains

Whole grains are healthy and make you feel full for a longer period of time. The good-for-weight-loss whole grains include brown rice, barley, buckwheat, oats, quinoa, wild rice, corn, rye, etc., which are some of the whole grains that contain high amounts of fibre. They are packed with antioxidants and minerals like zinc, copper, magnesium, and iron.

7. Eat Plenty Of Protein

Protein has a powerful effect on appetite, it can increase fullness, reduce hunger and help you eat fewer calories. It is because protein affects several hormones that play a role in hunger and fullness. Start including more of proteins in your diet during breakfast, lunch and dinner. But avoid overeating protein foods.

8. Chew Slowly

Studies have shown that the time you spend chewing foods slowly, you are likely to consume fewer calories. Chewing foods slowly prevents you from overeating because it gives the brain extra time to receive signals from the stomach that it is full. Chewing foods slowly facilitates proper digestion and limits your portion size.

9. Having Balanced Meals

Every meal that you have should contain good carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats. The simple trick is to balance between the food groups, so that your body is able to process it. This helps in providing energy, flushing out toxins and boosts immunity.

10. Avoid Overcooking

Overcooking your foods will result in considerable reduction of nutrients. And if you are deprived of nutrients, you will not feel satisfied and may crave junk food later on. To prevent this, you should either increase the consumption of raw foods like salads or avoid overcooking the foods. Have steamed, blanched or grilled vegetables, chicken or fish.

