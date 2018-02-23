10 Best Ways To Lose Weight At Work

2. Chewing Gum

Chewing gum during the working hours will keep you more alert and will help in reducing anxiety, stress and salivary cortisol - it is a stress hormone that accelerates fat cells, which leads to accumulating fat in the belly area, enlarging your waistline. So start chewing gum at your workplace!

3. Pack Your Lunch From Home

Don't eat fast foods during the lunch hours on a daily basis. These foods have a high amount of calories in them, which will add on to body weight and will make you feel sluggish too. Instead, pack a nutritious home-cooked meal every day.

4. Drink Green Tea

When you come to office in the morning, you always reach out for a cup of coffee that instantly charges you up. However, you will be amazed to know that green tea possesses fat-burning qualities. It contains catechins that boost the fat oxidation, so drinking it won't be a bad idea, isn't it?

5. Take The Stairs

Always take the stairs and stop using the elevator if you really want to lose weight at work. You will not even realise the pounds you will shed by taking the office stairs daily. You will shed twice as many calories, which is equal to walking. So, start taking the stairs from now on.

6. Stand At Your Desk

Research shows that standing at your desk will burn the extra calories than sitting down. Standing burns 50 calories per hour than sitting. This will further improve your blood sugar levels, improve the core strength, posture and even your mental health.

7. Enjoy Salads Between The Meals

Eating salads during lunchtime or between meals will fill you up and will prevent food cravings, which usually happens when you are at a desk-bound job. Fill your salads with proteins like chicken, eggs and fibres like avocado and beans. You can also add sun-dried tomatoes and nuts to your salads as a topping.

8. Keep A Box Of Chia Seeds

A box full of chia seeds is an easy way to add nutrition to your body while you are working at your desk. Chia seeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein and calcium and the seeds are easily absorbed by the body, which keeps you satiated.

9. Take A 2-minute Walk Every Hour

While you are at your desk working, it is also important to walk at least for 2 minutes once every hour. Don't walk for 20 seconds, instead walk about in the office and talk with your colleagues for a few minutes. According to the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, a 2-minute walk every hour once can alter the effects of sitting.

10. Stock Up On Healthy Snacks

If you feel hungry and get food cravings, don't go for fried foods. Instead, opt for healthy snacks that will help you in losing weight. Healthy snacks like whole grain crackers, roasted chickpeas, peanut butter, apples, bananas, sliced carrots and cucumbers will provide your body with enough nutrition.