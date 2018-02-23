Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

10 Best Ways To Lose Weight At Work

Written By:

Every person spends half of their day at the workplace and that is quite a lot of time. Desk-bound jobs are mostly from 9 to 7 working hours, wherein you sit on your office chair the whole day typing on the computer and snacking at your desk. Sitting for prolonged periods without exercise has an early risk of death.

Sometimes, your jobs are stressful which lets you eat more emotionally. This helps in gaining weight faster. Though your desk job is mostly sedentary, you have got to make a strategy with your time to lose weight.

Sitting at a desk at work for a longer period of time without any break could slow down your metabolism, increase obesity, cause heart diseases, arthritis and more.

You need to reverse your office lifestyle, so that you don't end up gaining weight and suffering from diseases. There are many ways to lose weight at office.

So, read on to know about the best ways to lose weight at work.

best ways to lose weight at work

1. Drink Lots Of Water

Drinking lots of water during your office hours will help in fighting off fatigue, prevent dehydration, headaches and keep you away from unnecessary snacking. According to the American Council Of Exercise, women should drink at least 2.7 litres of water every day and men almost 2.8 litres at work. Also, drinking water will provide a quick boost of energy to the body.

Array

2. Chewing Gum

Chewing gum during the working hours will keep you more alert and will help in reducing anxiety, stress and salivary cortisol - it is a stress hormone that accelerates fat cells, which leads to accumulating fat in the belly area, enlarging your waistline. So start chewing gum at your workplace!

Array

3. Pack Your Lunch From Home

Don't eat fast foods during the lunch hours on a daily basis. These foods have a high amount of calories in them, which will add on to body weight and will make you feel sluggish too. Instead, pack a nutritious home-cooked meal every day.

Array

4. Drink Green Tea

When you come to office in the morning, you always reach out for a cup of coffee that instantly charges you up. However, you will be amazed to know that green tea possesses fat-burning qualities. It contains catechins that boost the fat oxidation, so drinking it won't be a bad idea, isn't it?

Array

5. Take The Stairs

Always take the stairs and stop using the elevator if you really want to lose weight at work. You will not even realise the pounds you will shed by taking the office stairs daily. You will shed twice as many calories, which is equal to walking. So, start taking the stairs from now on.

Array

6. Stand At Your Desk

Research shows that standing at your desk will burn the extra calories than sitting down. Standing burns 50 calories per hour than sitting. This will further improve your blood sugar levels, improve the core strength, posture and even your mental health.

Array

7. Enjoy Salads Between The Meals

Eating salads during lunchtime or between meals will fill you up and will prevent food cravings, which usually happens when you are at a desk-bound job. Fill your salads with proteins like chicken, eggs and fibres like avocado and beans. You can also add sun-dried tomatoes and nuts to your salads as a topping.

Array

8. Keep A Box Of Chia Seeds

A box full of chia seeds is an easy way to add nutrition to your body while you are working at your desk. Chia seeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein and calcium and the seeds are easily absorbed by the body, which keeps you satiated.

Array

9. Take A 2-minute Walk Every Hour

While you are at your desk working, it is also important to walk at least for 2 minutes once every hour. Don't walk for 20 seconds, instead walk about in the office and talk with your colleagues for a few minutes. According to the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, a 2-minute walk every hour once can alter the effects of sitting.

Array

10. Stock Up On Healthy Snacks

If you feel hungry and get food cravings, don't go for fried foods. Instead, opt for healthy snacks that will help you in losing weight. Healthy snacks like whole grain crackers, roasted chickpeas, peanut butter, apples, bananas, sliced carrots and cucumbers will provide your body with enough nutrition.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: 11 Foods Rich In Copper That You Need To Add In Your Diet

Related Articles

Story first published: Friday, February 23, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 23, 2018
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky