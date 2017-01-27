Unusual Pineapple Diet That Can Melt Belly Fat Quickly!

Imagine you are trying to shop for clothes online and you notice that you are unable to find clothes in your size, as your belly is a little too big! It can be quite disappointing, right? Well, did you know that there is a rare pineapple remedy that can help you lose pounds, especially belly fat!

Having an excess amount of fat around your belly can make your figure look rather uneven and unfit.

In addition, having a big belly can make a person feel very self-conscious, especially while wearing fitted clothes.

Also, an abnormal amount of abdominal fat can cause a number of ailments in people, such as, obesity, joint pain, high cholesterol, cardio-vascular disorder, hypertension, etc.

So, it is very important to ensure that you make an effort to get rid of your belly fat, in order to remain healthy and look fit.

Instead of going to the doctors and taking diet pills, you can make use of home remedies.

Here is an exceptional pineapple remedy for belly fat; have a look!

Recipe To Prepare The Remedy:

• Pineapple Slices - 2

• Honey - 1 tablespoon

This natural remedy to cut belly fat can work wonders when taken on a regular basis.

Along with following this pineapple remedy, you must also ensure that you exercise for at least 45 minutes everyday and do abdominal exercises, along with following a healthy diet.

Pineapple is rich in vitamin C which is an essential nutrient that can help boost your metabolic rate, in order to aid a quicker weight loss. Also, as vitamin C is acidic in nature, it can dissolve belly fat effectively.

Honey is rich in antioxidants, which also aid in elevating your metabolic rate, in order to boost weight loss.

Method Of Preparation:

• Add the suggested amounts of ingredients in a blender, along with some water.

• Grind well to form a juice.

• Now, collect the juice in a cup and strain, to obtain a clear mixture.

• Drink 2 glasses of this juice for breakfast, every morning, for 2 months.

• Do not consume anything else for breakfast.