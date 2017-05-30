20 Best Detox Drinks To Lose Belly Fat

There is a lot of hype about the benefits of detox drinks and there is a reason as to why it's called a detox drink. Detox drink helps the body by flushing the toxins out of the body which further aids in weight loss and most importantly, lose belly fat.

What Is Detox Drink And What Does It Do?

A detox drink is infused water with flavours of fresh fruits, vegetables or herbs. A few detox drinks involve blending of the ingredients. However, detox water doesn't involve juicing or blending as it's made by infusing flavour in water and contains very few calories.

Detox drink benefits your body in a number of ways: by helping to lose weight, cleansing the body, balancing the pH level, etc., aiding in digestion, boosting immunity, improving complexion, improving mood and increasing energy.

Detox drinks can be made at home in a few minutes in different ways by using a combination of fruits, vegetables and herbs of your choice which is helpful when you are trying to lose belly fat.

Best Detox Drinks To Lose Belly Fat

1. Strawberry and grapefruit drink

Strawberries have high fibre content that aids in suppressing your appetite and regulating your blood sugar levels [1] , [2] . Strawberries also contain anthocyanins and ellagic acid which aid in the reduction of belly fat in two ways.

Anthocyanins increase the body's production of the hormone called adiponectin, which suppresses your appetite and stimulates your metabolism [3] .

. Ellagic acid contains antioxidant properties which have the ability to eliminate toxins from the body and protect it from harmful free radicals [4] .

Grapefruit, on the other hand, contains ample vitamin C which is known for its fat-burning properties. According to a study, vitamin C plays a vital role in enzyme function and the low vitamin C levels make it harder to oxidize fat during exercise. The researchers found that an insufficient amount of vitamin C can hinder the burning of belly fat [5] .

How to make: Add 3-5 sliced strawberries and 1 sliced grapefruit in a large pitcher. Next, add 1 litre of water and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

2. Cucumber, avocado & flaxseeds drink

Cucumber contains 95 per cent of water and loads of fibre. This helps in removing the toxins from the body and rehydrates the cells [6] . The release of excess water and unwanted toxins from the body reduces stomach bloating and helps tighten the muscles of the stomach.

Avocado contains healthy fats and fibre which lower the bad cholesterol and boosts metabolism. A study found that people who ate avocado with a meal felt more satisfied and had a reduced appetite over the next 5 hours compared to people who didn't have this fruit [7] .

Flaxseeds contain polyphenol antioxidant and a good amount of omega 3 fatty acids which make it a great food for boosting metabolism and accelerating the reduction of belly fat [8] .

How to make: Take 1 avocado, 1 cucumber and slice it. Take a spoonful of flaxseeds and add in the blender along with the ingredients. Add few mint sprigs and allow it to cool in the fridge for 1 hour.

3. Green tea and lemon

Green tea is rich in antioxidants that boost the body's process of cleansing and detoxification. The most potent antioxidant is catechins and one of these is epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a substance that boosts metabolism [9] . Another beneficial compound present in green tea is caffeine, a natural stimulant that has been found to burn fat [10] .

Lemon has fat-burning properties that will speed up your metabolism in no time. The speed at which the metabolism increases, your body burns more calories which plays a major role in the fat-burning process [11] .

How to make: Boil a cup of water in a bowl and place a green tea bag into it. Let it simmer for some time and take it off the flame. Add lemon juice to it and drink it.

4. Blackberry and orange drink

Blackberries are packed full of fibre and rich in antioxidants and phenolic compounds such as tannins, ellagic acid, quercetin, gallic acid, anthocyanins, ellagitannins and cyanidins [12] . All of these aid in activating the fat-burning genes in the abdominal area.

Oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C which is known for reducing belly fat [13] . Another benefit of oranges is it is high in dietary fibre which is known to decrease bad cholesterol, thereby promoting weight loss. As obesity is a big risk factor for high cholesterol.

How to make: Add ½ cup of blackberries and slices of 1 orange in a big pitcher. Pour water over the fruits and place in the refrigerator to chill.

5. Apple and cinnamon drink

Apple has the potent ability to reduce visceral belly fat in obese or overweight people. Apples contain polyphenol antioxidants that speed up metabolism and burn fat effectively. They are high in pectin, a water-soluble fibre that binds with water and limits the amount of fat your cells can absorb [14] .

Cinnamon contains an active compound cinnamaldehyde which stimulates the metabolism and helps in reducing visceral fat. According to a study, cinnamaldehyde can metabolise fat in the abdomen, thereby helping to reduce belly fat [15] .

How to make: Boil 1 litre of water and remove it off the flame. Allow the water to cool a little. Add 2 sliced apples and 1 cinnamon stick in the pitcher. Add the water into it and keep it for 10 minutes. Stir, strain and drink it.

6. Watermelon and mint drink

Watermelon contains about 82 per cent of water which fills your tummy up and lowers food cravings. The fruit is low in calories and contains vitamin C in abundance which is known to help in fat loss. Also, watermelon is considered a low energy density food which means they provide very few calories per gram of food. Low energy density foods are perfect for helping you lose belly fat [16] .

Mint is one such herb that helps in burning belly fat which works by stimulating the digestive enzyme that absorbs nutrients from food and uses fat as a source of energy [17] .

How to make: Use half a watermelon and cut it into cubes and add in the pitcher. Crush it a little. Take a few mint sprigs and crush it softly in your hands to release the aroma and flavour. Add chilled water to the pitcher. Stir it and drink it.

7. Peach and blueberries drink

Peaches are low in calories and high in dietary fibre and fibre is known to help in losing fat. Fibre facilitates digestion and keeps your gut healthy. A healthy digestive tract accelerates metabolism that triggers burning of fat. The higher the metabolism the faster the fat burns [18] .

Blueberries are an excellent source of polyphenols antioxidants called flavonoids. And one group of flavonoids called anthocyanins present in berries are known to have a wide range of health benefits [19] . Study findings have shown that blueberries trigger the genes that regulate fat burning and storage. This helps in reducing visceral abdominal fat and lowers cholesterol [20] .

How to make: Add 1 sliced peach and a handful of blueberries in a big pitcher. Add iced water to it and keep it for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

8. Lemon and lime drink

Lemons and limes both have anti-inflammatory properties and are a good source of vitamin C. The citric acid present in these fruits fires up the metabolism, helping your body to burn more calories and store less fat in the abdomen. Both these fruits are high in vitamins and minerals that help in flushing out the toxins from the body.

How to make: Take 1 lime and lemon and slice it. Add them in a pitcher. Pour normal water and keep it in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

9. Lemon and ginger drink

Lemons are a good source of vitamin C, potassium, calcium, magnesium, phosphorous and vitamin B6. Ginger contains a compound named gingerol which increases metabolism rate by 20 per cent [21] . An increase in metabolism helps you lose weight, including the burning of belly fat. Consumption of lemon and ginger detox water will provide feelings of satiety and reduce cravings.

How to make: In a big pitcher, add ½ a ginger root and the juice of 1 lemon. Add ice water and stir it. Drink it after your meal.

10. Pineapple and sugarcane drink

Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain. Bromelain belongs to a group of protein-digesting enzymes which aid in metabolising protein by burning more calories which in turn helps to burn belly fat and promotes the building of muscles [22] .

The addition of sugarcane doubles up the fat-burning process. They are packed full of dietary fibre and is naturally sweet in nature so, you don't need to worry about the calories. The juice of the sugarcane has detoxifying properties which can help in cleansing your system by eliminating the toxins from the body. Drinking sugarcane juice is known to increase your metabolism at a higher rate as compared to plain water [23] .

How to make: Cut half of the pineapple into cubes and add in the pitcher. Pour 3 glasses of chilled sugarcane juice into it. Stir well and drink it.

11. Cranberry and raspberries drink

Cranberries are low in calories and rich in nutrients [24] . Cranberry juice is best known for treating urinary tract infection but, it's also effective in reducing belly fat by flushing out the toxins from the kidneys, lymphatic system, and intestines.

Raspberries are low in calories too, and an excellent source of fibre and vitamins. Raspberry ketone is a substance naturally found in raspberries and other berries like cranberries, kiwis and blackberries. The raspberry ketones are known to break down fat within cells where fat is formed, thereby helping your body burn faster. It also increases the hormone adiponectin that helps to regulate metabolism [25] .

How to make: In a big pitcher, add a handful of cranberries and raspberries. Add chilled water and store it in the fridge for 30 minutes.

12. Coconut water and kiwi drink

Coconut water is low in calories and facilitates digestion. The presence of bioactive enzymes in coconut water boosts metabolism which in turn helps you burn fat faster. It promotes a feeling of fullness and reduces unwanted food cravings [26] .

On the other hand, kiwi is a rich source of fibre, vitamin C and vitamin K. Being a nutrient-dense fruit, it promotes fat loss and prevents obesity [27] .

How to make: Use 1 whole tender coconut water and pour it into a glass. Add the juice of 2 kiwis. Crush few mint sprigs and add it. Stir well and drink.

13. Lemon and cayenne pepper drink

The lemon and cayenne pepper detox water works by lowering your calorie intake. As lemons are rich in vitamin C, it helps in burning fat effectively [28] . Cayenne pepper contains a compound called capsaicin which is known to speed up metabolism and lower your appetite. A study shows that people who had cayenne pepper with every meal had a feeling of satiety and fewer cravings [29] .

Apart from that cayenne pepper has powerful anti-inflammatory properties that can ease stomach ache, digestive problems, etc.

How to make: Heat 1 cup of warm water and move it away from the flame. Pour the water in your mug and add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, sprinkle a little cayenne pepper. Stir it and sip it.

14. Pomegranate and grapes drink

Pomegranate seeds are loaded with fibre, vitamins and minerals which help satiate your hunger. The presence of antioxidants, polyphenols and conjugated linoleic acid aids in burning fat and boosts metabolism. The study shows that it's the polyphenols that act as an appetite suppressant [30] .

Grapes contain soluble fibre which helps in lowering bad cholesterol and promotes a feeling of fullness. They are low in calories and are helpful in burning belly fat.

How to make: Take ½ cup of pomegranates and ½ cup of grapes and add in the blender. Pour the detox drink into a glass and drink it.

15. Garcinia cambogia drink

Garcinia cambogia contains antiobesity, antioxidant and antidiabetes properties [31] . The presence of flavonoids and organic acid has been identified as a potent supplement for weight management and as an anti-obesity agent. Another study showed the effectiveness of Garcinia cambogia in overweight and obesity individuals [32] .

How to make: Add 1-2 drops of Garcinia cambogia liquid extract in a glass of water. Stir well and drink it.

16. Aloe vera drink

Aloe vera is used both for wellness and beauty. The plant has an array of health benefits from improving constipation to strengthening immunity. One of the best things about the plant is it is helpful in detoxifying and cleansing the body due to its antioxidants and polysaccharides. The intake of aloe vera juice will increase your metabolism rate and help in burning calories faster [33] .

How to make: Extract ½ a bowl of aloe vera gel and add in the blender along with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Blend it and drink it.

Note: If you are suffering from diarrhoea, you should avoid it.

17. Carrot and celery drink

Carrots are one of the vegetables that are low in calories and full of dietary fibre. Due to the presence of fibre, it keeps your tummy full for a longer period of time. A study shows that eating carrots as a part of your meal will increase satiety and decrease calorie intake [34] .

Celery is full of water and fibre which makes it a good food to burn fat. Drinking a glass of carrot and celery juice after a meal will help you lose weight and burn belly fat.

How to make: Chop 1 each of carrot and celery stalk and add them in the blender. Blend it and pour the juice in a glass. For flavour add a dash of lemon juice.

18. Fruits and vegetables drink

Fruits and vegetables are high in vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals that not only helps in detoxification and cleansing but also improves digestion, fights against inflammation and most importantly, helps in burning belly fat [35] .

How to make: Choose the fruits and vegetables of your choice. Blend them in the processor and add a pinch of salt and black pepper. Stir and drink it.

19. Gooseberry (Amla)

Gooseberry is an excellent source of vitamin C and this vitamin is known for managing your weight. Low levels of vitamin C is associated with increased belly fat [36] . Drinking the juice of amla speeds up metabolism and eliminates all the toxins out from the body, thereby cleansing and detoxifying your body.

How to make: Cut ½ bowl of amla into pieces and remove the seeds. Add them in the pressure cooker along with 1 ½ cup of water, wait for one whistle. Let it rest and later open the lid and smash the amla with your fingers gently. Add the amla mixture in the blender along with some honey. If its too thick add some water and stir well. Drink it.

20. Passion fruit drink

Passion fruit is a rich source of polyphenol antioxidants and vitamin C. This fruit is known to boost metabolism and help speed up the burning of belly fat [37] . Passion fruit is high in fibre as well which also aids in the fat-burning process, lowers risk of heart disease, and diabetes.

How to make: Scoop the flesh of 1 passion fruit in a blender. Add the juice of ½ a lemon, ½ cup of cold water into it and blend it and drink.