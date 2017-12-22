Are you always craving for sugar no matter whatever part of the day it is? Or do you yearn for sweetened fizzy drinks and sweet biscuits when you have had a long and tiring day? If your answer was a definite yes, then you could be the person who is addicted to sugar. Everyone knows how too much sugar is bad for us, but giving it up is another thing altogether.

Knowingly or unknowingly you are taking sugar in the form of the products that are concealed with it like cereals and granola bars. Too much of sugar intake could be sabotaging your figure and your health. It could also shorten your life. A study revealed that the more sugar you eat, the higher will be your risk of dying from a cardiovascular disease or diabetes.

Too much sugar can add up the extra calories in your body, making your weight gain easier. So, what next? You can opt for a sugar-free diet which is one step forward towards better health.

A sugar-free diet is one that limits all the sources of added sugars like the one found in desserts, snack bars and sodas.

Eliminating all sources of sugar from your diet, like sweetened processed foods, will help in losing weight, lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome, protect against fatty liver disease, and better the protection of the body against nutrition deficiencies.

So, here are the 11 ways to go on a sugar-free diet plan. Take a look.

1. Eat More Of Fibre Fibre is necessary when you are on a sugar-free diet. The reason is when fibre passes through the digestive system in the stomach, it takes the toxins, waste, and fat particles out of the gut. Foods which are high in fibre are berries, lentils, chia seeds, quinoa, oranges, apples, pears, etc. RELATED: 20 Fibre-rich Indian Foods For Weight Loss 2. Foods To Include Include fresh vegetables and fruits such as lean meats, whole grains, low-fat dairy, seafood, nuts and seeds. Fruits contain natural sugars, nutrients and fibre. They are a much healthier alternative than foods with added sugar. Opt for dairy products that contain natural sugars and avoid flavoured dairy products with added sugars. 3. Foods To Avoid Avoid processed foods such as sugar sweeteners, soft drinks, sweetened dairy products and sweetened grain products. Discarding processed foods and opting for whole foods whenever possible can make meal planning on a sugar-free diet significantly easier. 4. Cut Down On The Desserts If you are on a sugar-free diet, then you need to abstain from candy, cookies, ice cream, brownies, cakes, maple syrup, cane sugar, etc. It is preferred to eat yoghurt or fruit salad without sugar to curb your cravings. 5. Beware Of Hidden Sugar Sources There are many processed foods out there that contain added sugars in them. For example ketchup, barbecue sauce, marinades, salad dressings and pasta sauces. Other foods that contain added sugars are cereals, granola bars, flavoured yoghurt, etc. 6. Fruit Juice Is Unhealthy Yes, fruit juices that are found in supermarkets are often perceived as healthy, but it's not. Even if the fruit juice package reads 100 percent pure, it is still a processed food, which is loaded with additional sugars. Fruit juices are just another sugary drinks that are unhealthy. Opt for whole fruits instead. 7. Sugar-free Diet Breakfast For breakfast, you can prefer an egg omelette or a scrambled egg with spinach and tomatoes and serve it with a slice of whole-grain toast and half an orange. You will get all the necessary nutrients at one go. 8. Sugar-free Diet Lunch At lunchtime, you can pack freshly tossed greens topped with sliced vegetables of all different colours with lean chicken breast or beans and an ounce of crushed walnuts. You can even have a slice of your favourite fruit to curb your sugar craving. 9. Sugar-free Dinner For dinner, you can always go light, so you can have salads dressed with olive oil and vinegar instead of salad dressings. You can also pair a serving of salmon or tuna with brown rice and some stir-fried broccoli. For a sweet finish, you can have plain yoghurt with fresh berries. 10. Avoid Foods With White Flour Foods that contain flour are unhealthy because they are digested quickly and the sugars are absorbed into your blood, leading to blood sugar spikes and fluctuations in energy. Cut out on the baked goods made with refined flour - like white bread and white pasta. 11. Eat More Of Healthy Fats Healthy fats, or good fats, are unrefined animal fats, fats from fish and selected fats from plant-based foods. Include healthy fats such as avocados, olive, nuts, butter, coconut oil, etc., that have a higher proportion of monounsaturated fats.

