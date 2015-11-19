11 Tips To Get The Perfect Jawline

Over the centuries, the definition of beauty is something that has undergone major changes. Things that were considered to be beautiful in the past are no longer so and vice versa.

However, one thing that has as much importance today as it did in the past is that of a perfect jawline. Having something like that makes your smile all the way prettier and makes people take a notice who you are. You need to focus less on makeup as this will take care of ensuring that your natural beauty is given its due importance.

Your natural beauty will make you stand out in the crowd in this world of cosmetic product users. Indeed, something like that works well in helping you achieve the personality that you have always wanted.

However, having said all of that, it is important for us to realize that not many women have that perfect jawline. Although this makes the same all the way more coveted, this should not stop you from achieving that.

There are simple steps that you can take that will set you on the path of that perfect jawline. Read on to find out more about the tips and tricks regarding the same and how you can look all that beautiful like you had always wanted to.

Here are the tips to get the perfect jawline:

1. Reduce salt intake

2. Smile

3. Make a fish face

4. Right technique for applying creams

5. Exercise the jaw and the face

6. Lift your chin

7. Make chewing a habit

8. Good night's sleep

9. Stay hydrated

10. Sleep without pillows

11. Yoga Help in keeps you in shape

1. Reduce Salt Intake

Like every other skin and beauty problem, the issue of having improperly crafted jaws can be tackled to a large extent by making minor changes in your diet. The main idea here is to bring down the salt intake as excess amount of salt in the diet promotes bloating and has an adverse impact on your skin as well.

Thus, ideally, you should bring down your junk food intake to as minimal as possible if you want to achieve that beautiful jawline.

2. Smile

This is a loop. Having a perfect jawline makes your smile all the more beautiful. At the same time, smiling more often makes you get that perfect jawline. Definitely a mood enhancer, smiling more often in an endeavour to achieve a better jawline will benefit you in multiple ways.

It will give you a positive outlook towards life and make people get attracted towards you. Moreover, it takes much lesser effort as compared to the other procedures and you can do it at any time of your choice without any prior preparation.

3. Make A Fish Face

Having understood that the smile is the prettiest thing that you can pull off, it is important to realize that there are other things that might not make you look very beautiful at the moment, but they will definitely help you to achieve those beautiful jaws. The fish face is one such method. Here all you have to do is to suck your cheeks in.

Once that is done, you can try smiling. You will be amused to see that your face now resembles a fish. This funny pose will actually help to tone up your muscles and give your face the lift that it always needed. However, to obtain the best results, make sure that you hold your face in this pose for 5 to 10 seconds and repeat this act for 5 to 6 times at a go.

4. Right Technique For Applying Creams

Beauticians across the world agree that one of the most common causes of having a double chin is the fact that women do not use the correct technique while applying their night creams.

Make sure that your fingers move in a motion that is directed from bottom to top while applying your creams. This will ensure that your skin is not subjected to sagging and you do not end up with a double chin.

5. Exercise The Jaw And The Face

You can opt for head twists if you are keen on having chiselled jaws very fast. Make sure that you do it at least 4 to 5 times in a day and you will observe the change in a month's time.

Alternatively, you may also choose to repeatedly open your jaw wide and move it in a motion that is similar to that of chewing. This will make the jaw firmer and well-toned. If you are someone who has a lot of face fat, doing these types of exercises will help you shed all of that and give your face a much sleeker and gorgeous look.

6. Lift Your Chin

This is another very effective measure to get well toned jawlines. Here all that you have to do is look up towards the ceiling. Then make your face into a motion that is similar to that of kissing a person.

Hold your face in that posture for about 30 seconds after which you can get your face down to normal position. Repeat this for 10 to 20 times in a day in order to observe noticeable results.

7. Make Chewing A Habit

I am sure that during your childhood you must have been prohibited from chewing gums because adults at home thought that it was unhealthy for you. Here we shall talk about one of the biggest benefits of chewing gums.

Doing this involves a lot of movement in the jaw area which is actually beneficial for its structure. After all, there can be no possible wrong way of chewing it wrong. Thus, go ahead and chew all those gums that you had always wanted without worrying about the impact of the same.

8. Good Night's Sleep

Get sufficient amount of sleep in an effort to make your face look fresh and your jaws properly toned. Make sure that you do not sleep for anything less than 7 hours on an average. This will make your face look puffy and may even trigger the appearance of a double chin.

If you do not want such a thing to happen to you, the only way out would be to grab a good night's sleep every day.

9. Stay Hydrated

Water helps to keep the skin hydrated and moist. It also prevents the skin from sagging as one begins to age. So, drink at least 3 litres of water in a day as it is good for the skin and your jawline.

10. Sleep Without Pillows

Avoid sleeping on high pillows as it affects the neck and the spinal cord. Sleep without a pillow to avoid multiple health problems and to get a chiselled jawline.

11. Yoga Helps In Keeping You In Shape

Yoga is the perfect form of exercise for the mind and the body. Practice certain asanas which will help get rid of the neck and chin fat, enabling you to get a perfect and redefined jawline.