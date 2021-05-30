Just In
- 1 hr ago Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget: Best Minimal, Glam, And Dewy Makeup Looks Of The ‘Beyhadh’ Actress
- 2 hrs ago Pregnancy Gingivitis: Causes, Symptoms, Complications, Treatments And Other Details
- 3 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope: 30 May To 05 June
- 18 hrs ago Gossip Girl Reboot Official Teaser: The Teaser Look Leaves Us With Oodles Of Party Fashion Goals
Don't Miss
- Sports Australia lacks a finisher going into the T20 World Cup, says Ricky Ponting
- News British PM Boris Johnson marries fiancée Carrie Symonds in secret ceremony in London
- Automobiles Tata Nexon Receives Several Changes Silently: Here Are All The Details
- Finance SBI Revises Ceiling For Cash Withdrawal At Non-Home Branches, Details Inside
- Technology Styx Neo Review: Power-Packed, Feature-Rich Smartwatch
- Movies Akanksha Puri Wants Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya To Win Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
- Education UP Board 10th Exams Cancelled And Class 12th Exams In July 2021: Dy CM Dinesh Sharma
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Delhi In June
Diabetics Must Include Jamun In Their Diet: Here’s Why
Jamun or java plum is packed with phenolic and flavonoid compounds with potent antidiabetic, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Though there are more than 800 antidiabetic plants reported to date in India, the antidiabetic mechanism of only a few plants, including jamun, have been experimented and published in studies.
Diabetes is a chronic condition caused due to deficiency or dysfunction of insulin. The pulp and seeds of black jamun are effective in lowering glucose levels in the body and preventing and managing the condition.
Jamun is a seasonal fruit and is available only around the monsoon season in India. Therefore, make sure to indulge in this purple fruit and get its amazing health benefits.
This article will talk about why diabetics must include jamun in their daily diet. Read on.
Is Blood Pressure And Diabetes Related?
Active Compounds In Jamun
The primary constituents in jamun include a flavonoid called anthocyanins that give jamun its purple colour. The fruit also contains minerals such as iron, manganese, calcium, potassium, zinc and sodium; vitamins such as C, A, B3 and B6, and phytochemicals like oxalic acids, gallic acids and tannic acids and certain alkaloids. [1]
Jamun And Diabetes
Diabetes is characterised by disturbance in carbohydrate metabolism. Pancreatic alpha-amylase, secreted by pancreas in the small intestine, is a key digestive enzyme that helps convert starch to maltose and then to glucose, which is further used by the body for energy.
When we consume food, pancreatic alpha-amylase helps break down dietary starch, causing an increase in the glucose levels post-meal. The amylase enzyme positively affects the levels of glucose after the meal and prevents it from reaching above the normal levels. This helps in the management of diabetes.
Important Health Tips For New Moms With Diabetes
The antidiabetic effect of different parts of the jamun fruit was evaluated in a study due to their inhibitory action on human pancreatic alpha-amylase. It was found that jamun reduces the rate of starch breakdown in the body or say, slows down the starch hydrolysis, thus preventing the sudden spike of glucose after the meal and managing diabetes. [2]
The phytochemicals like alkaloids, flavonoids, proteins, steroid, tannins, glycosides and saponins in jamun were found to be inhibitory compounds responsible for the inhibitory action.
What Are Antibodies? How Do They Help Us Fight COVID-19?
The study also added that the kernel of jamun contains the highest antidiabetic activity with 86.2 per cent, followed by seed with 79.4 per cent and pulp with 53.8 per cent. The data was evaluated from six black jamun landraces found in Gir forest of India, which were of different shape, size and weight.
Effects Of Jamun On People With Prediabetes
Another study talks about the anti-hyperglycemic effects of decoction of jamun. This herbal formulation made with jamun and Heart-leaved moonseed is considered a traditional household remedy for diabetes. Jamun decreases glucose levels in mild diabetes to maximum, while in moderate and severe diabetes, the reduction was less compared to the prior. This shows that jamun can help treat diabetes at an early stage or at the prediabetes stage. [3]
Benefits Of Turmeric For Pregnant And Breastfeeding Women
Effects Of Jamun Seed Powder On Diabetes
A study has shown that jamun seed powder contains phytochemicals like anthocyanins, triterpenoids, glycosides, oleic acid, saponins and flavonoids like quercetin and myricitrin, which are directly responsible to affect the beta-cells functions of the pancreas and prevent insulin resistance.
Jamun seed powder can help improve glucose levels in type 2 diabetics who have poorly controlled glycemic levels. Consult a medical expert before starting on jamun seed powder. [4]
Amazing Health Benefits Of Jamun For Weight Loss, Heart, Skin And More
Other Reasons Why Jamun Is Good For Diabetes
1. Low glycemic index
Jamun has a low glycemic index (GI) of 48.1. Glycemic index is a scale to measure the potential of a food to raise the blood glucose levels in the body. The low GI value is below 55. As the GI of jamun is 48.1, it falls under the category of food with low GI and hence, consumption of this fruit increases the glucose levels very slowly and keeps diabetes under control. [5]
15 Low Glycemic Index (GI) Foods For Diabetes Management
2. Antioxidant activity
Jamun, a seasonal fruit in India, is rich in phytochemicals like anthocyanins and tannins, which are also responsible for its sweet and sour taste and purple hue. Vitamin C in jamun is also a potent antioxidant. These phytochemicals and vitamins contribute to the antioxidant potential of the fruit. It may help reduce free radicals in the body and prevent oxidative damage to the pancreatic beta cells that results in insufficient production of insulin and causes type 1 diabetes.
What Is Yellow Fungus Infection? Causes, Symptoms, Complications And Treatments
3. Low calories
Jamun contains very low calories, of around 60 per 100 g, that includes total fat of 0.2 g, sodium of 14 mg, total carbohydrate of 16 g and protein of 0.7 g, calcium of 19 mg, iron of 0.19 mg, potassium of 79 mg and other nutrients. [6] This data shows that you can maintain your daily calorie count even after eating more jamuns. However, prevent eating lots of jamuns in a day as it may lead to flatulence, diarrhoea and body ache.
Is Turmeric Effective In The Prevention And Management Of Diabetes?
How To Consume Jamun Seeds To Control Diabetes?
- Wash the jamuns thoroughly and remove the seeds.
- Keep the pulp aside and wash the seeds.
- Place the seeds on a clean and dry piece of cloth and sun dry them for a span of 3-4 days.
- Once the seeds are properly dried, peel off the outer shell and collect the inner part which is green in colour and are easily breakable.
- Break the green part into halves and again leave them to dry under the sun for a couple of days.
- Once the seeds are dried properly, grind them to form a coarse powder. Pass the powder through a strainer and again grind the seeds till the powder becomes smooth enough to pass through the strainer.
- Store this powder in an air-tight container and consume as per the instructions by a medical expert.
- Usually, the medical expert advises consuming jamun seed powder on an empty stomach. Take a glass of water, add a teaspoon of this crushed jamun seed powder, stir it well and consume regularly.
- A bowl of fresh ripe jamun.
- 3-4 tablespoons of lemon juice or juice extracted from a half lemon slice of a big-sized lemon.
- A teaspoon of cumin powder
- A pinch of salt
- A pinch of black salt
- Wash the jamuns and deseed them.
- In a grinder, put jamun pulp, salt and black salt and lemon juice.
- Add water of around half glass, preferably cold water for summer.
- Grind the ingredients to form a not-so-thick and not-so-dilute paste.
- If the juice is thick, add more water to it.
- Add cumin powder and mix.
- Pour in a glass and serve.
Is Litchi Good For People With Diabetes?
How To Prepare Jamun Juice For Diabetics
Ingredients
Method
Know About Genetics Of Type 1 And Type 2 Diabetes
To Conclude
Jamun is a wonder fruit with incredible health benefits, including its benefits to keep diabetes at bay or manage it effectively. Don't miss out on this seasonal fruit and if you are using its supplements or seed powder, consult a medical expert before use.