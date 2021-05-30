Diabetics Must Include Jamun In Their Diet: Here’s Why

Jamun And Diabetes

Diabetes is characterised by disturbance in carbohydrate metabolism. Pancreatic alpha-amylase, secreted by pancreas in the small intestine, is a key digestive enzyme that helps convert starch to maltose and then to glucose, which is further used by the body for energy.

When we consume food, pancreatic alpha-amylase helps break down dietary starch, causing an increase in the glucose levels post-meal. The amylase enzyme positively affects the levels of glucose after the meal and prevents it from reaching above the normal levels. This helps in the management of diabetes.

The antidiabetic effect of different parts of the jamun fruit was evaluated in a study due to their inhibitory action on human pancreatic alpha-amylase. It was found that jamun reduces the rate of starch breakdown in the body or say, slows down the starch hydrolysis, thus preventing the sudden spike of glucose after the meal and managing diabetes. [2]

The phytochemicals like alkaloids, flavonoids, proteins, steroid, tannins, glycosides and saponins in jamun were found to be inhibitory compounds responsible for the inhibitory action.

The study also added that the kernel of jamun contains the highest antidiabetic activity with 86.2 per cent, followed by seed with 79.4 per cent and pulp with 53.8 per cent. The data was evaluated from six black jamun landraces found in Gir forest of India, which were of different shape, size and weight.

Effects Of Jamun On People With Prediabetes

Another study talks about the anti-hyperglycemic effects of decoction of jamun. This herbal formulation made with jamun and Heart-leaved moonseed is considered a traditional household remedy for diabetes. Jamun decreases glucose levels in mild diabetes to maximum, while in moderate and severe diabetes, the reduction was less compared to the prior. This shows that jamun can help treat diabetes at an early stage or at the prediabetes stage. [3]

Effects Of Jamun Seed Powder On Diabetes

A study has shown that jamun seed powder contains phytochemicals like anthocyanins, triterpenoids, glycosides, oleic acid, saponins and flavonoids like quercetin and myricitrin, which are directly responsible to affect the beta-cells functions of the pancreas and prevent insulin resistance.

Jamun seed powder can help improve glucose levels in type 2 diabetics who have poorly controlled glycemic levels. Consult a medical expert before starting on jamun seed powder. [4]

