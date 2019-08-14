New Vaccine For Chlamydia (Genital Bacterial Infection) Passes The Safety Tests Health oi-Neha Ghosh

According to a recent study report, a vaccine to protect people against the sexually transmitted infection, chlamydia, has passed the initial safety tests. It is the first of its kind to enter the human trials and more trials have to be done to check how well it works and what dose to give according to the study published in the journal, The Lancet Infectious Diseases [1] .

As per the study, national screening programmes and antibiotic treatment haven't worked to decrease the incidence rate of chlamydia, and till date no vaccines against it have been tested in clinical trials.

So, the aim of the study was to analyse the safety and immunogenicity, in humans, of a new chlamydia vaccine based on a recombinant protein subunit (CTH522) in a prime-boost immunisation schedule.

What Is Chlamydia?

According to the study, chlamydia is the most common sexually transmitted bacterial infection globally. It occurs when you have unprotected sex, even if there is no penetration. It spreads through semen or vaginal discharge, because the chlamydia bacteria live in semen and vaginal fluid.

If the bacterial infection isn't treated with antibiotics, it can cause serious complications and may even cause infertility. It is estimated that around 70 to 80 per cent of women suffer from chlamydia infection without symptoms. It is more common in women than men [2] .

Why A Vaccine Is Required For Chlamydia

Experts believe that vaccination could give long-lasting protection. In the trial, researchers compared two different formulations of the vaccine alongside a placebo jab in 35 women. Both the formulations are safe, but one of them is considered very effective.

The vaccine produces a type of immune response that could protect against chlamydia. But, the vaccine will be sent for further trials to test whether it is truly protective or not.

