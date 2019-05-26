Cannes 2019 Diary: Who Looked The Most Outstanding From The Final Two Days? Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

While feathered and ball room gowns were seen on the last two days of the Cannes Film Festival 2019, we also saw some risqué and surreal outfits, which totally impressed us. The divas stunned us with their fashion game. Let's find out who looked the best.

Kimberley Garner

This was probably one of the most stunning gowns at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Kimberley Garner looked gorgeous in her Ziad Nakad ensemble, which gave us fairy tale vibes. The off-shoulered ball room gown of hers was dipped in a matte black shade and was accentuated by intricate embellishments in white, which gave an effect of snowflakes. The gown was structural and dramatic in its own way. It was a smartly pleated number and Kimberley looked gorgeous as ever. She kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was natural. Her makeup was marked by a light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look.

Elsa Hosk

We witnessed a number of feather-inspired gowns at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Supermodel, Elsa Hosk was the latest to flaunt a feather gown and her asymmetrical ensemble was designed by Alberta Ferretti. It was a custom strapless violet high-low gown that was adorned with feathers. It was voluminous attire and Elsa looked breathtaking in it. She paired her attire with pointed pink pumps, which colour-blocked her attire. She upped her look with a bright red lip shade and subtle kohl with a glittery eye shadow. The middle-parted impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. She attended the screening of 'It Must Be Heaven'.

Milla Jovovich

Seasoned actress Milla Jovovich had all our attention in her risqué Balmain gown, which we thought was an embellished delight. It was a strapless gown with a slit neckline and wrinkled flared sleeves. The column gown of hers left a train and she paired it with a shiny silver belt. She accessorised her look with statement earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and the crown-braided hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Shanina Shaik

Shanina Shaik totally went for a bold attire, as she attended the screening of 'Sibyl'. The actress looked stunning in a Zuhair Murad ensemble, which was a deep-necked bodysuit with a cinched waist and she teamed it with a sheer overlay that notched up her ensemble. The kaftan overlay gave her dress a red-carpet touch and it was dipped in an ivory hue with intricate embellishments. The model teamed her attire with silver sandals, which went well with her look. She accessorised her look with a sparkling 'S' necklace that was designed by Nigora Tabayer. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a light pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Olivia Culpo

Actress and model, Olivia Culpo wore a dazzling number from Ralph & Russo couture. Her gown was strapless and notched up by sheer accents. Her ivory-hued heart-shaped white tulle fishtail gown was strapless and figure-flattering. It was embellished with silk thread-work, crystals, glass beads, and pearls. This ensemble of hers was marked by icy tones and she accessorised her look with chic diamond neckpiece. She wore complementing earrings to notch up her look. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Paz Vega

Paz Vega also left us speechless with her Ralph & Russo gown that was notched up by sheer accents. It was a beautiful beige-hued number that was highlighted by intricate motifs and Paz totally gave us summery vibes. This ensemble of hers was light and she spruced up her look with Chopard jewellery. The actress enhanced her look with a deep red lip shade and smoky kohl. The fringe bun rounded out her avatar. Paz Vega was a vision to behold in her attire.

Patricia Gloria

Patricia Gloria also gave us a feathered numbers but hers was enhanced by an edgy turn. This ensemble of hers was dipped in a black shade and was one-shouldered. It was a voluminous gown that was designed by Nicole + Felicia. Her attire consisted of a bodysuit bodice and ruffled ballroom skirt, which gave it a dramatic effect. She teamed her ensemble with black heels and chic jewellery that consisted of earrings and rings. The makeup consisted of a pink lip shade and a middle-parted high bun, which completed her Cannes red carpet look.

Catrinel Marlon

Catrinel Marlon probably gave us one of the most unorthodox outfits at Cannes Film Festival 2019. Her attire came from Gyunel and it was a princess-cut gown. The teal gown of hers was crafted out of woven silk and featured an ombré effect. She wore it this surreal number for the closing ceremony of Cannes and her attire was accentuated by swan and fairy prints. She looked a class apart and her bling ring and complementing earrings came from Chopard. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The fringe bun completed her red carpet avatar.

Nicky Kim

Nicky Kim left us breathless in her black gown, which was designed by Ali Karoui. She wore a simple yet risqué number that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Her attire was marked by intricate sequins in white and she paired her ensemble with black sandals that went well with her number and came from Alevì Milano. She carried a complementing purse with her and the makeup was marked by an icy pink lip shade and winged eyeliner. The sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

We thought Catrinel Marlon looked the best. Who do you think looked the best on the red carpet of Cannes 2019? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.