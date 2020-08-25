Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt And Other B-town Actors In Their Traditional Best

Sonu Sood In A Grey Kurta On the big festival, Sonu Sood was dressed up in ethnic ensemble as he welcomed Ganpati at his home. He sported a quarter-sleeved mandarin-collar grey kurta, which was accentuated by intricate white-hued patterns. With a clean shave and short hair, he rounded out his look. The Simmba actor shared picture on his Instagram and extended wishes to his fans. He wrote, ‘#GanpatiBappaMorya'.

Sanjay Dutt In A White Kurta-Pyjama Sanjay Dutt got clicked as he posed with his wife. He was decked up in a full-sleeved classic-collar long white kurta and teamed it with matching pyjama. With short hair, red teeka, and full beard, he wrapped up his look. The Sadak 2 actor wished his fans saying, ‘The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya'.

Tusshar Kapoor In A White Dhoti And Dupatta Tusshar Kapoor shared a family picture on his Instagram feed, where he was seen sporting a white dhoti. His dhoti featured striped patterns and dual-toned border. He went shirtless; instead he upped his look with matching shawl that he draped around his neck, covering his upper body. The shawl too featured golden stripes. The Golmaal actor captioned the picture as, ‘#गणपति_बाप्पा_मोरिया .....He's back....to bring gratitude, value & the wisdom to help us make sense of all the chaos and the cleansing! Above all, to help us understand that life is beautiful NO MATTER WHAT #ganeshotsav #jaiganesh #ganpatibappamorya'.

Varun Dhawan In A Light-Yellow Kurta Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram feed to share a side picture of him worshipping Lord Ganesha. He was seen decked up in a quarter-sleeved classic-collar light-yellow kurta. The stubble beard, spruced up his look and he pulled back his tresses into a small half ponytail. The Street Dancer 3D actor wrote, ‘गणपती बाप्पा मोरया वक्र तुंड महाकाय, सूर्य कोटी समप्रभ! निर्विघ्नं कुरु में दैव, सर्व कार्येषु सर्वदा...गणपती बाप्पा मोरया!!! Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi'.