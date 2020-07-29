On 4 Years Of Dishoom, Varun Dhawan And John Abraham’s Twinning Fashion Moments From The Film Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bollywood's action-comedy film titled Dishoom was released on 29 July 2016. The film starred John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. The film was all about Kabir (John Abraham) and Junaid (Varun Dhawan), two policemen, who embark on a mission to the Middle East to rescue Viraj, a leading cricketer who has been kidnapped.

Though the film evoked patriotic feelings within us, but more than that it was Varun and John's cute brotherly love and chemistry that took away our heart. Throughout the film, the actors were seen twinning in similar outfits and giving major sibling fashion goals. As Dishoom clocks four years today, let us take a look at some of their twinning fashion moments from the film that melted our heart.

John Abraham And Varun Dhawan In Kurta-Pyjama In the song Sau Tarah Ke, John Abraham and Varun Dhawan were seen sporting kurta-pyjama, which had exact same design but different colours. While Varun's outfit was of khaki colour, John's was orange number. Their outfit consisted of a half-sleeved round-collar loose kurta, which featured two pockets and fringe-detailing on the neckline and sleeves. They paired their kurta with matching loose bottoms and looked ethnically stylish. Varun flaunted clean-shave look and John went for stubble beard look. John Abraham And Varun Dhawan In Blue Separates In one of the scenes, Varun Dhawan and John Abraham were seen decked up in an absolutely same blue-hued outfit. Their separates consisted of a half-sleeved blue jacket, which was accentuated by yellow and white-hued prints. They layered their jacket with plain white tee and teamed it with matching blue pants. The actors completed their look with a pair of brown shoes. John Abraham And Varun Dhawan In Black Pantsuit In the title track of Dishoom, John Abraham and Varun Dhawan not just twinned but gave us major formal fashion goals in their black pantsuits. Their suit consisted of a full-sleeved open-front black blazer that featured pocket-square. They layered their blazer with classic white shirt and upped their look with black tie. The actors paired it with matching black pants and completed their look with black shoes. John Abraham And Varun Dhawan In ‘Dishoom’ Hoodie John Abraham and Varun Dhawan flaunted half-sleeved black hoodie, that had ‘Dishoom' print on it. They teamed their hoodie with black jeans and completed their look with a pair of white shoes. The two looked super handsome in it and this was their best look from the film.

So, what do you think about their outfits from the film? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cheers to the entire team of Dishoom!

Pic Credits: T-Series