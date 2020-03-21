ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ranveer Singh Makes Stylish Statement In An Unusual Shiny Orange Separates And Over-sized Reflectors

    By
    |

    Ranveer Singh is that one actor in the Bollywood industry who can turn a boring outfit into a unique and interesting one. His fashion choices have always been the talk of the town as the 83 actor makes fashion statements with his each attire, be it ethnic or western. Recently, Ranveer took to her Instagram handle to post a picture from his latest photoshoot. In the picture, the actor is seen flaunting an unusual orange-hued ensemble. So, let us take a close look at his attire and decode it.

    So, Ranveer Singh donned a high-neck black tee and topped it off with shiny-fabric orange separates. His separates consisted of a full-sleeved big-collar open-front long jacket and loose matching bottoms. The Gully Boy actor completed his look with a pair of black footwear and ditched all kinds of jewellery.

    The Simmba actor also sported oversized black reflectors, which added stylish quotient. Stubble beard and messy hair rounded out his look.

    Ranveer Singh looked stylish in his fashionable attire and obviously it's not a new fact for us as he has often given us stylish moments with his sartorials. What do you think about his attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Ranveer Singh

    ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Gives Major Summer Fashion Goals To College-Going Fashionistas In A Blue Floral Dress

    READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION

    More RANVEER SINGH News

    Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue