Ranveer Singh Makes Stylish Statement In An Unusual Shiny Orange Separates And Over-sized Reflectors Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Ranveer Singh is that one actor in the Bollywood industry who can turn a boring outfit into a unique and interesting one. His fashion choices have always been the talk of the town as the 83 actor makes fashion statements with his each attire, be it ethnic or western. Recently, Ranveer took to her Instagram handle to post a picture from his latest photoshoot. In the picture, the actor is seen flaunting an unusual orange-hued ensemble. So, let us take a close look at his attire and decode it.

So, Ranveer Singh donned a high-neck black tee and topped it off with shiny-fabric orange separates. His separates consisted of a full-sleeved big-collar open-front long jacket and loose matching bottoms. The Gully Boy actor completed his look with a pair of black footwear and ditched all kinds of jewellery.

The Simmba actor also sported oversized black reflectors, which added stylish quotient. Stubble beard and messy hair rounded out his look.

Ranveer Singh looked stylish in his fashionable attire and obviously it's not a new fact for us as he has often given us stylish moments with his sartorials. What do you think about his attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Ranveer Singh

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Gives Major Summer Fashion Goals To College-Going Fashionistas In A Blue Floral Dress

READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION