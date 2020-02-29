Ranveer Singh Makes Not-So-Casual Fashion Statement With A Gucci Tee, Leopard Pants And A Black Hat Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ranveer Singh experiments a lot not only when it comes to roles but also with his fashion. Be it for a casual outing or a grand event, he almost always ends up picking a bold and unusual outfit. Recently, the actor was spotted in a Gucci tee and leopard-printed pants outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai. So, let us take a close look at his attire and decode it.

So, Ranveer Singh donned a half-sleeved round-collar black tee that featured the name and logo of the brand Gucci in white hue. He teamed his tee with leopard printed pants. The Gully Boy actor completed his look with a pair of white sports shoes. He accessorised his look with hoops, gold-toned chain neckpiece, and wrist bands.

Ranveer also sported a black hat, which added dramatic effect to his look. However, we didn't like how he styled his hair. The yellow-hued reflectors added stylish quotient to his look.

Ranveer Singh made a fashionable statement even in his casual attire. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.