Urvashi Rautela Or Janhvi Kapoor, Who Looked Stunning In Their Purple Sequin Saree? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood celebrities always catch the limelight with their fashion. Be it their glamorous look in a stunning dress or their elegant look in classic suits, nothing goes unnoticed. The actress, who recently caught our attention was Urvashi Rautela. She opted for a beautiful purple sequin saree as she got dressed for Raksha Bandhan 2020 celebration. Well, her purple saree reminded us of young budding fashionista Janhvi Kapoor, who sported a similar look for one of the photoshoots. So, let us take a close look at their saree and find who looked better.

Urvashi Rautela In A Dark-Purple Sequin Saree

Urvashi Rautela was decked up in a dark-purple sequin saree for Raksha Bandhan celebration at home. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless plunging-neckline matching bralette that featured flower on the strap. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade. She pulled back her fringe-detailed highlighted tresses into a high ponytail.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Light-Purple Sequin Saree

For one of the photoshoots, Janhvi Kapoor donned a light-purple sequin saree by Manish Malhotra and looked extremely beautiful. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she draped the pallu of her saree in a classic style and teamed it with same shade sleeveless bralette. The diva upped her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings and ring and let loose her side-parted highlighted curls. Slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look.

We liked Urvashi Rautela's saree but we feel her saree would have looked better at a glamorous occasion or a party. For Raksha Bandhan, we wish she had picked some subtler saree in the same shade. So, according to us, we thought Urvashi Rautela looked over-dressed. On the other hand, we really liked Janhvi Kapoor's look. She not just looked stunning but there was some kind of elegance to her look that made us fall in love with her.

So, overall, we can say that Janhvi Kapoor looked better than Urvashi Rautela in her purple sequin saree. Who do you think looked better? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Urvashi Rautela, Janhvi Kapoor