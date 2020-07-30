Janhvi Kapoor And Nora Fatehi’s Beautiful Yellow Suits Are Ideal For Raksha Bandhan Festival Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most popular festivals, celebrated in India. This year the special festival will be celebrated on 3 August. On this day, sisters' tie a rakhi on their brothers' wrist and in return receive gifts. For the special day, people, especially girls or women apply henna on their hand and dress up in their ethereal best.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor and Nora Fatehi took to their Instagram feed and shared a picture, where they were seen sporting beautiful yellow suit and giving major fashion goals for Raksha Bandhan 2020. So, let us take a close look at their attire and decode it.

Janhvi Kapoor's Yellow Suit

Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous as ever as she posed with a puja thali in her hand, sporting a beautiful yellow ethnic suit. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved round-collar kurti, which was accentuated by white-pearl detailed buttons and intricate embroidered patterns on the border. The actress draped a sheer matching dupatta in a modern style that featured subtle silver floral patterns. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade. Janhvi left her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses loose.

Nora Fatehi's Yellow Suit

Nora Fatehi was decked up in a quarter-sleeved round-collar dark-yellow kurti, which was accentuated by silver crystal-detailed work and black and white patterns at the border. She teamed her kurti with grey-hued bottoms that had subtle brown-hued accents. The diva notched up her look with a ring and a pair of gold-toned earrings that featured red pearl detailing. She tied her long highlighted tresses into a side braided tail and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, light-hued eye shadow, and matte pink lip shade.

Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor and Nora Fatehi