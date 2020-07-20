On 2 Years Of Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor’s Regal Ethnic Looks From The Film That Stole Our Heart Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions, Bollywood romance film Dhadak was released on 20 July 2018. The film marked the debut of legendary actress Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter. The film was a remake of famous Marathi film Sairat. In the film, Janhvi portrayed the role of Parthavi Singh Rathore, a rich girl from the political family, who fell in love with Madhu (Ishaan Khatter), a young college student from middle class family.

For her brilliant performance in the film, Janhvi was very much appreciated by the audience and she was even honoured with Best Female Debut award at the Zee Cine Awards. Well, just like her mother, Janhvi looked extremely beautiful on-screen and her regal ethnic looks in the film took away many hearts. As Dhadak clocks two years today, let us take a look at the gorgeous ethnic outfits of Janhvi Kapoor from the film.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Black Lehenga In one of the posters of the film, Janhvi Kapoor was seen dressed in a beautiful black lehenga, which was accentuated by big golden dotted patterns and multi-hued border. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved midnight blue choli and draped a pretty red dupatta that featured intricate striped patterns. The actress completed her look with royal golden juttis. Janhvi accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and spruced up her look with a tiny red bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade. She let loose her highlighted tresses and looked lovely. Janhvi Kapoor In A Yellow Suit Janhvi Kapoor sported a quarter-sleeved dark yellow suit, which was accentuated by intricate brown-hued prints and subtle white patterns. She draped a white plain sober dupatta that complemented her look. The diva upped her look with a pair of drop earrings and wrapped up her look with filled thick brows, subtle kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and light pink lip shade. Janhvi made a small puff at the front and let the remaining highlighted tresses loose. Janhvi Kapoor In A White Lehenga In one of the scenes, while Janhvi was playing holi, she was seen sporting a stunning white lehenga. Her lehenga was accentuated by silver stripes and she teamed it with a half-sleeved matching choli that featured intricate silver patterns. The actress completed her look with a white dupatta that had red border. She notched up her look with silver-toned jhumkis and opted for minimal makeup. Janhvi let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and looked ravishing. Janhvi Kapoor In A Kurti, Jacket And Pants Janhvi Kapoor donned a quarter-sleeved sweetheart-neckline blue short kurti, which was accentuated by intricate brown-hued patterns. She layered her kurti with a sleeveless open-front red ethnic jacket that featured golden embellishments. The actress paired it with black pants and accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and bangles. She made a small puff and let her curly tresses loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Janhvi Kapoor In A Red Lehenga For the famous song Zingaat, Janhvi Kapoor was decked up in a beautiful red lehenga, which was accentuated by intricate prints. She teamed her lehenga with a matching printed choli that featured golden stripe-detailed pink sleeves. The pink and blue pom-poms on her sleeved added to the fashion quotient. The diva completed her look with a blue dupatta that had white striped patterns. The gold-toned earrings and bangles upped her look while slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. Janhvi let loose her mid-parted curled locks.

Janhvi Kapoor really won our hearts with her beautiful ethnic looks in the film. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cheers to the entire team of Dhadak!