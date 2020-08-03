Just In
Raksha Bandhan 2020: From Arjun-Janhvi To Sara-Ibrahim, Fashionable Brother-Sister Duos In B-Town
Raksha Bandhan is the most popular festival celebrated in India. It's the brother-sister festival that celebrates the bond of love between the siblings. On this day, sisters tie the rakhi around the wrists of their brothers, who have been protecting them in every circumstance. Brothers, in return give them gifts, as a promise to continue protecting them throughout their life.
Just like us, there are many brother-sister duos in B-town, who share the same beautiful bond with each other. From having a cute banter to making lovely insta posts to twinning in co-ordinated fashionable outfits, they have been doing it all and giving major sibling goals to us. So, on Raksha Bandhan 2020, let us take a look at some of the most fashionable brother-sister duos and their stunning fashion moments.
Abhishek Bachchan And Shweta Nanda
At Koffee With Karan Season 6, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda were seen having cute banters and silly arguments. But apart from it, the brother-sister duo was seen dressed in their fashionable best. Abhishek sported a full-sleeved open-front red jacket, which featured patterns from white thread. He layered his jacket with a white T-shirt and teamed it with black pants. With full beard and silver-toned rings, he upped his look.
On the other hand, Shweta was decked up in a sleeveless halter-neck off-white top, which was accentuated by embellished neck and silver accents at the hem. She paired her top with black leather pants and accessorised her look with silver-toned studs, bracelet, and ring. The diva let loose her highlighted curly tresses and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
Arjun Kapoor And Janhvi Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor's tight hug was all about sibling love and it melted our heart. In fact, they both also complemented each other in ethnic outfits. Arjun sported a quarter-sleeved mandarin-collar white kurta that featured small cut-out patterns. With stubble beard, he rounded out his look.
On the other hand, Janhvi was dressed in a pretty pink saree, which was accentuated by a golden lace border. She styled the pallu of her saree in a classic style and teamed it with a half-sleeved matching blouse. The actress upped her look with a pair of earrings and elevated her look with a tiny black bindi, filled brows, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Janhvi pulled back her mid-parted highlighted tresses into a half-hairdo and looked beautiful.
Sonam Kapoor And Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor
Well, we all know that Sonam Kapoor is the fashionista of the town and no doubt, that her brother Harsh Varrdhan is equally fashionable. At an event, the brother-sister duo was seen flaunting their stylish looks. Sonam wore a peach-hued ensemble, which she layered with a green dupatta in the most fashionable way. Her dupatta was heavily embroidered and she notched up her diva look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, a heavy choker, a beautiful necklace, and rings. The actress tied her mid-parted tresses into a bun and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
On the other hand, Harsh sported a blue pantsuit, which consisted of a full-sleeved blazer and matching pants. He layered his blazer with a classic white shirt and completed his look with a pair of white shoes.
Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the cutest siblings in B-town. There are often seen sharing pictures from their fashion photoshoots on Instagram. At Christmas Eve, they had a very fun photoshoot that totally defined the bond of sister-brother. Teasing each other with their cute expressions, they posed in their lovely outfits. Sara was decked up in a one-sleeved plunging-neckline white bodycon dress. She let loose her side-parted long highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.
On the other hand, Ibrahim sported a full-sleeved dark grey T-shirt and teamed it with black jeans. He posed with a light-blue denim jacket on his one hand. With clean shave, he wrapped up his look and looked dashing.
So, who is your favourite brother-sister duo in the B-town? Let us know that in the comment section.
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Pic Credits: Abhishek Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor