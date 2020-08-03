Raksha Bandhan 2020: From Arjun-Janhvi To Sara-Ibrahim, Fashionable Brother-Sister Duos In B-Town

Abhishek Bachchan And Shweta Nanda At Koffee With Karan Season 6, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda were seen having cute banters and silly arguments. But apart from it, the brother-sister duo was seen dressed in their fashionable best. Abhishek sported a full-sleeved open-front red jacket, which featured patterns from white thread. He layered his jacket with a white T-shirt and teamed it with black pants. With full beard and silver-toned rings, he upped his look. On the other hand, Shweta was decked up in a sleeveless halter-neck off-white top, which was accentuated by embellished neck and silver accents at the hem. She paired her top with black leather pants and accessorised her look with silver-toned studs, bracelet, and ring. The diva let loose her highlighted curly tresses and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Arjun Kapoor And Janhvi Kapoor Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor's tight hug was all about sibling love and it melted our heart. In fact, they both also complemented each other in ethnic outfits. Arjun sported a quarter-sleeved mandarin-collar white kurta that featured small cut-out patterns. With stubble beard, he rounded out his look. On the other hand, Janhvi was dressed in a pretty pink saree, which was accentuated by a golden lace border. She styled the pallu of her saree in a classic style and teamed it with a half-sleeved matching blouse. The actress upped her look with a pair of earrings and elevated her look with a tiny black bindi, filled brows, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Janhvi pulled back her mid-parted highlighted tresses into a half-hairdo and looked beautiful.

Sonam Kapoor And Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Well, we all know that Sonam Kapoor is the fashionista of the town and no doubt, that her brother Harsh Varrdhan is equally fashionable. At an event, the brother-sister duo was seen flaunting their stylish looks. Sonam wore a peach-hued ensemble, which she layered with a green dupatta in the most fashionable way. Her dupatta was heavily embroidered and she notched up her diva look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, a heavy choker, a beautiful necklace, and rings. The actress tied her mid-parted tresses into a bun and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. On the other hand, Harsh sported a blue pantsuit, which consisted of a full-sleeved blazer and matching pants. He layered his blazer with a classic white shirt and completed his look with a pair of white shoes.