    Hina Khan Flaunts Her White Ethnic Suit With Pink Dupatta And It's Ideal For Religious Ceremonies

    By
    |

    TV-turned-Bollywood actress Hina Khan has been flaunting her fashion wardrobe a lot during the lockdown. From monsoon-perfect pretty dresses to festive-perfect ethnic ensembles, the diva has been giving major fashion goals. Recently, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress took to her Instagram to share another couple of pictures, where she was seen sporting a lovely white-hued ensemble with pretty pink dupatta. Hina looked beautiful as ever and her outfit seemed perfect for religious ceremonies. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Hina Khan sported a full net-sleeved flared white kurti, which was accentuated by subtle white striped patterns and a few pink floral patterns. Her kurti also featured pinstripes at the border and she teamed it with matching palazzo pants. The Unlock actress draped a light pink-hued pretty dupatta that featured light green border and pom-pom detailing. She completed her look with a pair of ivory juttis that had golden accents. Hina accessorised her look with a beautiful pair of ethnic earrings that complemented her look.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Hacked actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shiny eye shadow, pink blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her side-parted shoulder-length highlighted tresses and looked wonderful.

    We really liked this ethnic ensemble of Hina Khan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Hina Khan

    Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
