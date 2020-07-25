Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Cool Style Is Also The Reason You Should Watch The Film, Seri? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Late Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara was released yesterday and is now available on Disney+Hotstar. The film marked Sushant's last film in the industry and so it was not just a film, it was an emotion for everyone. The the lead actress Sanjana did a fab job as Kizie Basu but everyone's eye was on Sushant, on his charming and fun personality, which each one of us are going to miss terribly now.

In the film, Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed the role of Immanuel Rajkumar Senior, also known as Manny, a fun loving cute boy who has previously suffered from Osteosarcoma and is in remission. Even in his suffering stage, he looked happy and full of life in the movie. The way he flaunted Rajinikanth's style and the way he used to say 'seri' (Tamil word of Okay) very often, melt our heart and made us smile big. From his simplicity to his stylish looks, he not just won our hearts but made sure we don't take our eyes off him throughout the film. So, let us take a few glimpses of Sushant's fashion looks from the film, one last time!

Sushant Singh Rajput In A Striped Tee And Yellow Jacket This was the first look of Sushant Singh Rajput (Manny) in the film. While Kizie was entering the college, she saw Manny secretly, who was doing the acting of Rajinikanth. Sushant was decked up in a black and white striped tee. He layered his tee with a full-sleeved open-front dark-yellow jacket and upped his stylish and cool look with black sunglasses. We absolutely fell in love with Sushant during this scene. Sushant Singh Rajput In A Pink Hoodie And Denim Jeans After Sushant heard the full famous song of Abhimanyu Veer (played by Saif Ali Khan) titled Main Tumhara, which Kizie had asked him to listen, he came to meet Kizie in her room to ask her why the song is incomplete. He looked super cool as he was dressed in a full-sleeved light pink hoodie. He layered his hoodie with another striped T-shirt and teamed it with blue denim jeans. Sushant Singh Rajput In An Orange T-Shirt And Denim Jeans During the shooting of his film with Kizie, Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput) was dressed like Rajinikanth. He donned a half-sleeved round-collar orange T-shirt that featured white text prints. He teamed his T-shirt with dark-blue denim jeans and wore a wig to look like Rajinikanth. The red-hued shades added stylish quotient to his look. Sushant Singh Rajput In A Blue Pant Suit When Manny and Kizie reached Paris to meet Abhimanyu Veer, Sushant Singh Rajput was decked up like a true gentleman in a blue pantsuit. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel blazer and matching pants. He wrapped a grey-hued muffler around his neck while clean shave rounded out his look. Sushant looked super handsome and took away our heart. Sushant Singh Rajput In A Graphic Tee And Orange Jacket After Manny's health deteriorates, Kizie convinced him to complete the shooting of the film. While shooting, they did a famous scene from DDLJ film, where Sushant was standing at the door of the train, catching Kizie's hand. He sported a white tee, which was accentuated by navy blue and red patterns. He topped off his T-shirt with a full-sleeved open-front orange jacket and looked super cool. Sushant Singh Rajput In A Grey And Blue Hoodie And Beanie This was the last sight of Sushant Singh Rajput in the film. The actor made us cry and emotional as he said I wanted to attend my own funeral so I want to see the preview. He was sitting on a chair in a church and was dressed in a full-sleeved grey hoodie that featured midnight blue colour at the front. He paired it with denims and upped his look with a knitted blue-hued beanie.

Well, Sushant Singh Rajput literally took us on a rollercoaster of emotions. Also, he looked super handsome throughout the film. On that note, let us know what you think about his fashion looks and his chic style in the film.

We all love and miss you Sushant Singh Rajput! May you rest in peace!

Pic Credits: Disney+Hotstar