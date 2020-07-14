Sushant Singh Rajput And Ankita Lokhande’s Fashion Moments Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

A number of fans and friends today prayed for Sushant Singh Rajput. His ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande was one of them, who lit a diya and captioned her picture as, 'CHILD OF God'. It was one of the warmest pictures and reminded us of the couple moments of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande. They were also one of the most fashionable couples of the Hindi film industry and we have talked about some fashion outings of the ex-couple.

For one of the events, the couple made us turn heads with their outfits and looks. So, Sushant Singh Rajput was dressed in a black tuxedo with a purple pocket square and Ankita Lokhande upped her look with a saree and gave us colour-blocking goals. She wore a saree that was crafted out of sheer fabric and soft brown in colour with embellished border. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless pink blouse and wore chic earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The long wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

On another occasion, Ankita Lokhande wore a pristine white saree that was subtly embellished with mukaish work. The border of her saree featured colourful floral accents and she teamed her saree with a sleeveless white blouse. This time too, her makeup was lit up with light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and winged eyeliner. The side-swept brown tresses completed her look. As for Sushant Singh Rajput, he wore a black-hued asymmetrical kurta with cigarette pants. The late actor paired his kurta set with a dark blue jacket and formal shoes. He looked dapper.