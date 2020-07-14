Just In
- 1 hr ago 9 Effective Home Remedies To Whiten Dark Feet
-
- 1 hr ago Bhumi Pednekar’s Khaleesi Look Has Caught The Attention Of Game Of Thrones Fans
- 2 hrs ago Musky, Fishy Or Metallic: Types Of Vaginal Odours That Every Women Should Know About
- 2 hrs ago 8 Possible Reasons Why Men Lose Interest In The Relationship
Don't Miss
- Sports I would have stayed in League Two - Guardiola discusses Man City future
- Technology OnePlus Nord To Feature 105-Degree Wide-Angle Selfie Camera; Company Confirms
- Movies These 5 Women Empowering South Movies On Amazon Prime Video Will Surely Strike You With Awe!
- Automobiles Kia Sonet World Premiere To Be Held In India Next Month: Here Are All The Details
- News No place for ability in Congress party: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sachin Pilot sacking
- Finance Walmart Raises Stake In Flipkart
- Travel 10 Incredible Places To Visit In Rajasthan In July
- Education USA To Withdraw Student Visas If Classes Move Fully Online
Sushant Singh Rajput And Ankita Lokhande’s Fashion Moments Decoded
A number of fans and friends today prayed for Sushant Singh Rajput. His ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande was one of them, who lit a diya and captioned her picture as, 'CHILD OF God'. It was one of the warmest pictures and reminded us of the couple moments of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande. They were also one of the most fashionable couples of the Hindi film industry and we have talked about some fashion outings of the ex-couple.
For one of the events, the couple made us turn heads with their outfits and looks. So, Sushant Singh Rajput was dressed in a black tuxedo with a purple pocket square and Ankita Lokhande upped her look with a saree and gave us colour-blocking goals. She wore a saree that was crafted out of sheer fabric and soft brown in colour with embellished border. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless pink blouse and wore chic earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The long wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.
On another occasion, Ankita Lokhande wore a pristine white saree that was subtly embellished with mukaish work. The border of her saree featured colourful floral accents and she teamed her saree with a sleeveless white blouse. This time too, her makeup was lit up with light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and winged eyeliner. The side-swept brown tresses completed her look. As for Sushant Singh Rajput, he wore a black-hued asymmetrical kurta with cigarette pants. The late actor paired his kurta set with a dark blue jacket and formal shoes. He looked dapper.