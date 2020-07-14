ENGLISH

    Sushant Singh Rajput’s Jersey In Dil Bechara Makes NBA Basketball Player Reggie Miller React

    In the opening scene of the much-awaited film, Dil Bechara, which has late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Sanjana Sanghi in the lead, we see Sushant Singh Rajput wearing a basketball vest. Well, this jersey has a Basketball player connection and well, the news has been doing rounds on the internet. So, let's talk about what happened.

    So, in one of the song tracks of the movie, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen sporting a jersey but that jersey was apparently of the former professional Basketball player, Reggie Miller. The jersey was splashed in dark blue and featured yellow stripes. Sushant Singh's jersey had 'Indiana 31' written on it, which was written on Reggie Miller's jersey. So, at first, on noticing this, Reggie Miller responded on the social media posts, in a funny tone, 'He Stole My Moves' but later upon learning about the death of the actor, the Basketball player wrote, 'His memories and these moves will live on, Gone But Not Forgotten'.

    Courtesy: FoxStarHindi

    Well, the professional Basketball player's response has won the internet. The movie will be released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 and we are as excited as you are about watching the film. Rest in peace, Sushant Singh Rajput!

