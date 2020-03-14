Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Anita Hassanandani, And Ankita Lokhande Wow Us With Their Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

This week, the TV actresses also won us with their fashionable outfits. The TV stars including Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Anita Hassanandani, and Ankita Lokhande impressed us with their respective ensembles. They wore western, traditional, and fusion ensembles and gave us goals. Take a look at their fashion game.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Shirt Dress

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wowed us with a shirt dress, which came from the Label Kaleido by Priyanka. She was spotted in a mustard-hued knotted shirt dress that was accentuated by black and grey leaf-inspired patterns. Styled by Victor Robinson, she paired her smart dress with black heels. Divyanka Tripathi's makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Anita Hassanandani's Lehenga

The Naagin actress, Anita Hassanandani wore a dark blue-hued lehenga but more than her attire, we found her accessory game intriguing. The actress wore a cropped blouse and matching skirt, and paired it with a dupatta that was accentuated by intricately-done floral border. Her statement neckpiece exuded edgy vibes but her nose ring, maang tikka, and haathphool also fascinated us. The makeup was highlighted by pink cheekbones and complementing lip shade. The blue eye shadow upped her look and the curly tresses wrapped up her look.

Ankita Lokhande's Fusion Wear

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram recently to share her pictures in a fusion dress. She wore a mustard yellow attire that was full-sleeved and featured asymmetrical hemline and folded accents. She also draped a scarf that was multi-hued and featured tassles. The Manikarnika actress paired her ensemble with yellow flats that went well with her attire. She spruced up her avatar with studs and the makeup was marked by pink touches. The curly partly-tied tresses completed her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that.