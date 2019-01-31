ENGLISH

Ankita Lokhande Stylishly Exudes Boho Vibes At LFW SR 2019

By
Ankita Lokhande Manikarnika

The 'Manikarnika' star, Ankita Lokhande was spotted on the day one of the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019. She wore a breezy number that was accentuated by relaxed vibes and subtle accents. She also colour-blocked her ensemble and totally exuded boho vibes. Let's decode her outfit and look.

Ankita Lokhande Fashion

She wore a kaftan-style white-hued top that was voluminous but featured a cinched waist. The white top was enhanced by soft golden-hued intricate accents on the neckline area. She paired her white top with a black skirt that was unapologetically flared and notched up by sheer accents towards the hemline. Her ensemble gave us free-spirited vibes and resort-wear feel.

Ankita Lokhande Style

Ankita teamed her skirt and top with black-hued pointed heels, which went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with chic rings and the makeup was dewy-toned. She spruced up her look with a glossy pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and impeccable ponytail. We thought Ankita looked gorgeous. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

     

