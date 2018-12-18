ENGLISH

Ankita Lokhande Steals The Attention In This Graceful Sari At Manikarnika Trailer Launch

Ankita Lokhande also graced the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. The actress, who portrays the character of Jhalkari Bai in the movie, draped an elegant sari for the event. However, unlike Kangana, who aced the Rani Laxmibai look for the trailer launch event, Ankita wore a humble sari, which was enhanced by modern sensibilities.

Ankita wore a plain silk sari that was notched up by metallic accents. Her silk sari was crafted out of rich shiny fabric and with this classy sari, Ankita gave us a sari goal of the day. Her sari was also intricately bordered and made for perfect wear for weddings and other traditional functions. Ankita teamed and colour-blocked her sari with a sleeveless green-hued blouse with horizontal stripes.

Ankita accessorised her look with a floral-shaped chic ring and a statement neckpiece, which spruced up her traditional avatar. Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by a soft pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The bun adorned with mogra flowers added to her ethnic look. So, how did you find Ankita Lokhande's look at the trailer launch? Didn't she look graceful? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 17:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2018
     

