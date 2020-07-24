Sushant Singh Rajput And Sanjana Sanghi’s Coordinated Outfits From The Sets Of Dil Bechara Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The most awaited and the last film of late Sushant Singh Rajput titled Dil Bechara is all set to release today on 24 July at 7.30 pm on Disney+Hotstar. The film stars Sanjana Sanghi as the lead actress. The film is based on the novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green. It's a love story involving two cancer patients, Sushant and Sanjana.

Bollywood actress Sanjana has been posting a lot of pictures from the sets of the film, where the duo were seen complementing each other in co-ordinated outfits. So, before we see the two stars shining on-screen together, let us just take a glimpse of their outfits, which will convince you to see their cute on-screen chemistry.

Sushant Singh Rajput And Sanjana Sanghi In Yellow Tee And Denims

Sushant Singh Rajput sported a sleeveless jersey, which was black from front and yellow from the back. His jersey was accentuated by white striped patterns and featured 'Indiana 31' print. He teamed it up with dark blue denim jeans and completed his look with a pair of shoes.

On the other hand, Sanjana Sanghi donned a full-sleeved yellow tee, that featured subtle white prints. She teamed it up with blue denim jeans and completed her look with a pair of olive green sandals. The actress pulled back her sleek tresses into a half hairdo and spruced up her look with filled brows, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Sushant Singh Rajput And Sanjana Sanghi In Blue Attire

Sushant Singh Rajput donned a blue pantsuit, which consisted of a full-sleeved open-front blazer and pants. He completed his look with a pair of white shoes and draped a grey muffler around his neck.

On the other hand, Sanjana Sanghi was decked up in a full-sleeved midnight-blue dress, which she paired with matching socks. The actress completed her look with black shoes and carried a printed large bag. She let loose her mid-parted tresses and wrapped her look with minimal makeup marked by pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about their outfits? Didn't they look cute together? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sanjana Sanghi