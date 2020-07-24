Just In
- 7 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 24 July 2020
-
- 17 hrs ago 10 Best Home Remedies For Bronchitis
- 18 hrs ago How To Use Neem Leaves For Dandruff
- 18 hrs ago Andal Jayanti 2020: Here’s The Muhurat, Rituals and Significance Of This Festival
Don't Miss
- Finance Paytm To Venture Into Stock Broking In 2-3 Weeks
- Sports Virat Kohli reveals how Sachin Tendulkar helped him turnaround his career after disastrous tour to England in 2014
- Automobiles Toyota Land Cruiser SUV Confirmed To Return To The Indian Market: Here Are The Details
- Movies James Cameron Confirms Delay In Avatar 2's Release; Netizens Say They Are Tired Of Waiting
- News NASA warns as huge asteroid to move past Earth today
- Technology New Oppo Watch Teased With Google Wear OS; Launch Next Week
- Education Mumbai University Admission 2020-21 For Undergraduate Courses, Register Before August 4
- Travel Saudi Arabia To Allow Around 1,000 Pilgrims To Perform Hajj
Sushant Singh Rajput And Sanjana Sanghi’s Coordinated Outfits From The Sets Of Dil Bechara
The most awaited and the last film of late Sushant Singh Rajput titled Dil Bechara is all set to release today on 24 July at 7.30 pm on Disney+Hotstar. The film stars Sanjana Sanghi as the lead actress. The film is based on the novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green. It's a love story involving two cancer patients, Sushant and Sanjana.
Bollywood actress Sanjana has been posting a lot of pictures from the sets of the film, where the duo were seen complementing each other in co-ordinated outfits. So, before we see the two stars shining on-screen together, let us just take a glimpse of their outfits, which will convince you to see their cute on-screen chemistry.
Sushant Singh Rajput And Sanjana Sanghi In Yellow Tee And Denims
Sushant Singh Rajput sported a sleeveless jersey, which was black from front and yellow from the back. His jersey was accentuated by white striped patterns and featured 'Indiana 31' print. He teamed it up with dark blue denim jeans and completed his look with a pair of shoes.
On the other hand, Sanjana Sanghi donned a full-sleeved yellow tee, that featured subtle white prints. She teamed it up with blue denim jeans and completed her look with a pair of olive green sandals. The actress pulled back her sleek tresses into a half hairdo and spruced up her look with filled brows, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade.
Sushant Singh Rajput And Sanjana Sanghi In Blue Attire
Sushant Singh Rajput donned a blue pantsuit, which consisted of a full-sleeved open-front blazer and pants. He completed his look with a pair of white shoes and draped a grey muffler around his neck.
On the other hand, Sanjana Sanghi was decked up in a full-sleeved midnight-blue dress, which she paired with matching socks. The actress completed her look with black shoes and carried a printed large bag. She let loose her mid-parted tresses and wrapped her look with minimal makeup marked by pink lip shade.
So, what do you think about their outfits? Didn't they look cute together? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Sanjana Sanghi