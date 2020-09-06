Chhichhore Turns 1, A Look At Sushant Singh Rajput And Shraddha Kapoor’s Outfits From The Film Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bollywood comedy-drama film titled Chhichhore was released on 6 September 2019. The film starred late Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, who took us on the roller coaster of different emotions. The film was absolutely loved by the audience and the critics because of its direction, acting, social message, and portrayal of hostel life in Indian colleges.

Both the actors gave their best performances and justified their characters with their on-point fashionable looks on-screen. As Chhichhore turns one today, take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's note-worthy outfits from the film.

Shraddha Kapoor In A Yellow Top And Green Skirt In the song Khairiyat, Shraddha Kapoor was seen entering the college, dressed in a half-sleeved round-collar yellow top. She tucked her top with a high-waist green-hued flared midi skirt that featured sharp pleats. The actress completed her look with a pair of neutral-toned sandals and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery. She let loose her shoulder-length heavy curly tresses loose and wore a white hairband. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Shraddha Kapoor In Skirt-Top And Suit In the song Fikar Not, Shraddha Kapoor flaunted her two absolutely different looks. As a young Shraddha, she sported a half-sleeved orange-hued top, which she teamed with a high-waist flared midi skirt. Her skirt was accentuated by orange and green floral accents and she let loose her short curly tresses. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. On the other hand, as an older Shraddha, she sported a pink ethnic suit. Her suit consisted of a half-sleeved round-collar long kurti and matching bottoms. She draped a nude-hued printed dupatta around her neck and upped her look with silver-toned earrings. The actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a loose braided tail and wrapped up her look with a tiny bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Sushant Singh Rajput In A Striped T-shirt And White Shirt In the song Fikar Not, Sushant showcased his two different looks as young Sushant and old Sushant. As a young Shushant, he was seen in a half-sleeved classic-collar blue T-shirt, which featured black striped patterns. He teamed his T-shirt with neutral-toned jeans and cinched his waist with a black leather belt. With side-parted tresses and a clean shave look, he elevated his look. On the other hand, as an old Sushant, he was seen dressed in a full-sleeved classic-collar white formal shirt. He teamed his shirt with dark pants and rounded out his look with short hair and full-beard. Sushant Singh Rajput In A Denim Jacket In his college days in the film, while Sushant Singh Rajput was going on a movie date with Shraddha Kapoor, he was dressed to impress in a full-sleeved classic-collar blue open-front denim jacket. His denim jacket featured side pockets and he layered it with a striped T-shirt. The actor teamed it with denim jeans and looked dapper in black sunglasses.

We really liked how Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor were dressed in the film. Their fashion game was totally on-point. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: T-Series