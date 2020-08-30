Saaho Turns 1, Shraddha Kapoor’s Gorgeous Looks From The Film That Kept Our Interest Alive Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Sujeeth, South star Prabhas and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho was released on 30 August 2019. The film was filmed in three languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and so it marked Shraddha's debut in South Cinema and Prabhas' in Hindi cinema. The film was the most-awaited film of the year and undoubtedly, it did great at box office. The duo's sizzling chemistry was loved by all and Shraddha Kapoor's gorgeous princess looks in the film did not let our eyes move away from her.

As Saaho turns 1 today, we give you a glimpse of the diva's fashionable looks from the film that kept our interest alive.

Shraddha Kapoor In A Black Sequin Dress Shraddha Kapoor's stunning moves and look in the party song Pyscho Saiyaan definitely gave us goosebumps. She wore a strappy sequin black mini dress, which was accentuated by a cut-out at the waist. She teamed her bodycon dress with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned quirky drop earrings and a bangle. The actress let loose her side-parted layered voluminous tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, black eyeliner, highlighted pink cheekbones, and bright red lip shade. Shraddha Kapoor In A Yellow Gown In the song Enni Soni, Shraddha Kapoor really looked pretty in her pretty yellow flared gown. It was a multiple-strapped plunging-neckline gown, which was accentuated by corset-detailing at the waist. The diva upped her look with a pair of long pretty earrings and let loose her highlighted curly tresses. She sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and wrapped her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, and light pink lip shade. Shraddha Kapoor In A Red Gown Shraddha Kapoor looked like a princess in her strappy plunging-neckline red flared gown. Her voluminous gown featured cut-outs at the waist while the thigh-high front slit.. She completed her look with a pair of black block heels and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint. The actress let loose her side-parted curly tresses and looked super stunning. Shraddha Kapoor In A Pink Crop Top And Skirt Shraddha Kapoor took our heart away as she looked beautiful like a Barbie in her baby-pink ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a strappy round-collar crop top, which she teamed with high-waist darker shade flared skirt. Her floor-length skirt featured a thigh-high side slit that added to the fashion quotient. She completed her look with a pair of heels and upped her look with minimal jewellery. The actress left her side-parted straight tresses loose and rounded out her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Shraddha Kapoor In A Pink Gown In the song Baby Won't You Tell Me, Shraddha Kapoor was seen dressed in a pretty pink gown and she looked extremely beautiful in it. It was a strapless full-length gown, which was accentuated by one puffed sleeve, sharp pleats, and overlap detailing at the waist. The thigh-high side slits added dramatic quotient to her look and she completed her look with a pair of heels. The diva upped her look with minimal jewellery and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. She let loose her side-parted tresses and looked lovely.

We absolutely loved all these outfits of Shraddha Kapoor. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.