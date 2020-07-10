Shraddha Kapoor’s Statement Dresses Are Perfect For OOTD-worthy Moments

ENGLISH

    Shraddha Kapoor is cool and classy. Her dress game is probably the best in the Hindi film industry. She wears the most awesome numbers and statement outfits. If you need ideas for any party occasion, you can totally take cues from Shraddha Kapoor. The Stree actress wears the most amazing numbers and we have decoded two of her statement dresses for you.

    Courtesy: Ajay Kadam

    Shraddha Kapoor's Sculptural Dress

    Shraddha Kapoor looked gorgeous in her dress, which was designed by Amit Aggarwal. It was an off-shouldered number with origami folds. The dress was silver-hued and accentuated by glittery accents. It was sharply constructed and layered dress that was enhanced by iridescent sheer fabric layering. She teamed her dress with shiny black ankle-length boots and accessorised her look with hoops. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and glittery blue eye shadow. The long wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Courtesy: Rohan Shrestha For Cosmopolitan India

    Shraddha Kapoor's Jacket Dress

    Shraddha Kapoor did a photoshoot for Cosmopolitan India and took our breath away with her jacket dress. Her dress was full-sleeved and puffed with shiny black accents. The dress came with a zipper and a collar. Apart from the dress, we loved her thigh-high boots, which were enhanced by textured accents. It gave a contrasting effect and Shraddha looked awesome in her attire. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and complementing pink eye shadow. The middle-parted tresses completed her look.

    So, which dress of Shraddha Kapoor's would you pick for the next party when things become safe of course, post-pandemic? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
