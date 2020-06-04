Just In
Sunny Leone Exudes Party Vibes In An All-Black Rocking Attire And We Can’t Wait For Weekend To Come
Sunny Leone is one actress and model in the industry, who can make every head turn, whether she is in casuals or party-perfect attire. It's always a treat to see her in each event flaunting her fashionable outfits. However, Instagram is the best place where she fascinates her fans with her gorgeous pictures and her recent photoshoot is what has left us absolutely stunned. Lately, Sunny posted a couple of pictures on her feed, where she was seen sporting rocking black attire from head to toe. So, let us take a close look at her outfit that gave party vibes.
So, Sunny Leone was decked up in a round-collar shiny-fabric black crop top. She teamed her top with matching leather shorts and layered her ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front shimmering jacket, which was accentuated by purple-hued heavy fur-detailing. The One Night Stand actress completed her look with thigh-high black leather boots that added stylish quotient to her look. She upped her look with a pair of silver-toned hoops.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Sunny slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, soft blush, and cherry lip shade spruced up her look while the black reflectors added cool quotient. The Kuch Kuch Locha Hai actress let loose her side-parted heavy curls and looked glamorous.
We absolutely loved this outfit of Sunny Leone and now we can't wait to hit the club. What do you think about her attire? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Sunny Leone