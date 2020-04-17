Sunny Leone Uses A Diaper As An Emergency Mask, Also Wears Other Fun Masks Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, Sunny Leone surprised us with her face mask. The actress went to the extent of using a diaper as a face mask. She took to Instagram to share this image of hers and captioned the picture as, 'When you have just 30 secs to make an emergency Face mask during evacuation!! Just here to bring a little sunshine and humour to the stressful lockdown we all are facing!!!! Keep safe and be smart!!! Love you all!!!" Well, not just a diaper mask, Sunny made more masks.

So, apart from the blue and pink diaper mask, she also wore a scarf-mask with red boxing gloves. She seemed to be in the kids' room and upped the mask fun game with a red superhero mask. She also sat in the tent, which we thought was the ultimate mask. Sitting in the tent, Sunny Leone was dressed in heart-patterned top and complementing pants. These were fun masks but Sunny Leone took the mask fun further with this laugh-out-loud mask.

She wore a lion mask with spotted yellow face and brown furs and it inspired humour in tough times. This time, Sunny also placed cute soft toys on her fingers and she upped her look with a black top with star patterns. So, how did you find Sunny Leone's mask fashion? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Sunny Leone's Instagram