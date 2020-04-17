Just In
- 1 hr ago Yashika Aannand Flaunts Her Love For Black As She Shares Throwback Picture From An Event
-
- 3 hrs ago Varuthini Ekadashi 2020: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of The Festival
- 9 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 17 April 2020
- 15 hrs ago Panchayat Is About Rural India But Jitendra Kumar’s Clothes Represent Corporate Culture
Don't Miss
- Movies Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Entertain The Audiences With Colors’ Hum Tum Aur Quarantine
- Technology Huawei Nova 7 5G Official Teaser Shows Curved Display Sporting Dual Punch-Hole
- Sports Graeme Smith appointed CSA director of cricket on permanent basis
- Finance Why Are Brokerages Bullish On Reliance Industries?
- News Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi hails RBI, says steps will improve in credit supply
- Automobiles Fiat Spare Parts Will Be Available For Next 10 Years In India
- Education List Of Free Open Access Resources For Students Approved AICTE
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In Summer
Sunny Leone Uses A Diaper As An Emergency Mask, Also Wears Other Fun Masks
Recently, Sunny Leone surprised us with her face mask. The actress went to the extent of using a diaper as a face mask. She took to Instagram to share this image of hers and captioned the picture as, 'When you have just 30 secs to make an emergency Face mask during evacuation!! Just here to bring a little sunshine and humour to the stressful lockdown we all are facing!!!! Keep safe and be smart!!! Love you all!!!" Well, not just a diaper mask, Sunny made more masks.
So, apart from the blue and pink diaper mask, she also wore a scarf-mask with red boxing gloves. She seemed to be in the kids' room and upped the mask fun game with a red superhero mask. She also sat in the tent, which we thought was the ultimate mask. Sitting in the tent, Sunny Leone was dressed in heart-patterned top and complementing pants. These were fun masks but Sunny Leone took the mask fun further with this laugh-out-loud mask.
She wore a lion mask with spotted yellow face and brown furs and it inspired humour in tough times. This time, Sunny also placed cute soft toys on her fingers and she upped her look with a black top with star patterns. So, how did you find Sunny Leone's mask fashion? Let us know that.
Photos Credit: Sunny Leone's Instagram