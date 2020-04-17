ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sunny Leone Uses A Diaper As An Emergency Mask, Also Wears Other Fun Masks

    By
    |

    Recently, Sunny Leone surprised us with her face mask. The actress went to the extent of using a diaper as a face mask. She took to Instagram to share this image of hers and captioned the picture as, 'When you have just 30 secs to make an emergency Face mask during evacuation!! Just here to bring a little sunshine and humour to the stressful lockdown we all are facing!!!! Keep safe and be smart!!! Love you all!!!" Well, not just a diaper mask, Sunny made more masks.

    So, apart from the blue and pink diaper mask, she also wore a scarf-mask with red boxing gloves. She seemed to be in the kids' room and upped the mask fun game with a red superhero mask. She also sat in the tent, which we thought was the ultimate mask. Sitting in the tent, Sunny Leone was dressed in heart-patterned top and complementing pants. These were fun masks but Sunny Leone took the mask fun further with this laugh-out-loud mask.

    She wore a lion mask with spotted yellow face and brown furs and it inspired humour in tough times. This time, Sunny also placed cute soft toys on her fingers and she upped her look with a black top with star patterns. So, how did you find Sunny Leone's mask fashion? Let us know that.

    Photos Credit: Sunny Leone's Instagram

    More SUNNY LEONE News

    Read more about: sunny leone celebrity fashion
    Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue