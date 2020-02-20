Sunny Leone Or Taapsee Pannu, Whose Outfit And Look We Liked More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sunny Leone and Taapsee Pannu recently graced the Smile Mirchi Music Awards and the two flaunted gowns at the event. While one diva completely impressed us, the other actress missed a mark. So, let's find out what they wore and who looked better.

Sunny Leone's Quirky Gown

Sunny Leone wore a graphic gown for the occasion that was splashed in ivory hue and enhanced by green and black prints. Her gown featured nude-toned bodice and was accentuated by music-inspired and floral patterns. The words such as 'Jazz' and 'Blue' further spruced up her gown look and made her attire even more eye-catching. Apart from her gown, we also liked her 'Take Risk' headphone-shaped clutch. She upped her look with delicate studs. The makeup was highlighted by bright pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

Taapsee Pannu's Nature-Inspired Gown

Taapsee Pannu looked gorgeous in her Zara Umrigar gown. It was a black beaded gown with a plunging neckline and exaggerated shoulders. Her attire came alive with golden-toned eagle motifs and the gown also featured a daring slit. The criss-cross net bodice also added to the bold quotient. Styled by Devki B, her Aquamarine earrings absolutely upped her look. However, we didn't like her makeup too much. Her makeup marked by red lip shade and matching nail paint brought her look notches down but her sleek tresses went well with her look.

So, according to us, while we loved both the dresses, Sunny Leone looked better this time. Whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that.